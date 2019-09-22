PPL’s NEW MURAL

NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
A 4,000-square-foot mural has been created on the side of Project for Pride in Living’s new Career Center at 1021 E. Franklin Ave. (the former Franklin Theater). The mural highlights the history, voices, and priorities of the Phillips neighborhood on a large scale. Attend the mural’s unveiling celebration on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 2–5 p.m.  Power of Vision (POV), a partnership between Hope Community and Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) and a cohort of 10 artists birthed the mural. >> More within the Ventura Village page. 

