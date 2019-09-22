What’s Up at the Franklin Community Library September 2019

By ERIN THOMASSON

All Ages

Live at Franklin: Kashimana

Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30-7:30 pm

Kashimana has a rich, soulful blues voice; her compelling songs paint stories of her experiences growing up in Nigeria and Kenya, traveling through Africa and Europe, and living in the United States. Kashimana will perform an original set for Franklin Library’s live music series. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Electronic Music Workshop

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:30-7:30 pm

Grades 3-12. Make beats and experiment with electronic music production in a space that empowers girls, non-binary and trans youth. All are welcome! Collaborator: Beats by Girlz.

West African Drumming & Dance, Thursday, Sept. 19, 5-6 pm

Learn traditional rhythms and dances from Guinea in West Africa. Practice basic hand technique, patterns and timing on the djembe. Learn fun energetic dances with steps which will be broken down for all levels, accompanied by live drumming. All are welcome. Collaborator: Duniya Drum & Dance.

Live at Franklin: Tufawon

Saturday, Sept. 28, 3-4 pm

Tufawon is a Dakota/Boricua hip-hop artist. His music addresses Indigenous resiliency, politics, health, defending Mother Earth, and fighting against oppressive systems. Tufawon will perform an original set for Franklin Library’s live music series. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Teens

Design A Skateboard

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5-7 pm

Using permanent markers and templates, create art on a skateboard deck. Materials provided, including a skateboard deck. Click here to register. Collaborator: Rivard Art. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Moving Through American History

Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-6 pm

Grades 7-12. From jazz to soul, funk to hip-hop, learn the basic steps of dances from several eras in American history and connect these dances to specific locations, movements and events. Click here to register. Collaborator: The Cowles Center. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Adults

Prompts for Poems

Friday, Sept. 20, 3-4:30 pm

Explore fun and inspiring prompts to get new poems underway. Click here to register. Collaborator: The Loft Literary Center. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Sign Painting

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 12-3 pm

Have something to say? Create an artistic sign using repurposed materials to display in your home or yard. Think about your identity – who you are or where you are from – and display this personal message on your sign. This is a drop-in program. Collaborator: Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Fasal furan oo ku Saabsan Barashada Teknoolojiga Maktabadda/ Library Technology Open Lab

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 10:30 am-12 pm

Kaalay oo baro Teknoolojiga maktabadda. Shaqaalaha waxey ku bilaabi doonaan Open lab-ka 20-daqiiqo oo horudhac ku saabsan teknoolojiga maktabadda. Mowduucyada laga hadli doono waxaa ka mid ah: sidaad u isticmaali laheyd kombiyuutarada maktabada, Internet-ka iyo Email-lada, asturnaanta, printer-rada iyo Scanner, iyo sidaad buugaagta uga raadsan laheyd bogga maktabada iyo kheyraadka laga helaba. Markuu mowduuca horidhaciisa lasiiyo, ka qeyb galayaasha waxey waqti u heli doonaan iney sii dabaqaan waxey barteen iyadoo shaqaalahana diyaar u ahaan doonaan iney uga jawaabaan su’aalahooda mid-midna u caawiyaan.

Click here to register. Come and explore library technology. Staff will start each Open Lab with a 20-minute orientation to library technology. Following the orientation, participants will have time to explore on their own, while staff will be available for questions and one-on-one support. Schedule of topics: Sept. 25 – Scanning and printing.

Franklin Learning Center: 612-543-6934

The Franklin Learning Center offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who are learning English and math, preparing for the GED and citizenship exams, and gaining life skills. We are always looking for community volunteers! No experience necessary; we provide training and materials. Contact us at 952-847-2934 or flc@hclib.org.