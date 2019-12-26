American Swedish Institute FREE Neighborhood Open House

Wednesday, January 8, 5:00pm to 8:00pm

2600 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407

612-871-4907 | ASImn.org

Be our guest at ASI’s annual Neighborhood Open House. From 5-8 pm, we’re offering free museum admission to thank our supporters, celebrate the holidays and introduce the Mansion to new friends. Whether you live nearby and wonder what happens here, in the suburbs and have been intending to visit, or are a long-time ASI member, please join us for this evening of hands-on holiday crafts, performances, bonfires and more. No registration needed!

Time Tested. Tradition Approved.

Currently through January 12

Step back in time over 90 years and explore the stories and decorations of holiday traditions from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and our Celtic Junction community guests. With an ambiance drawing on holiday décor, music, sound and lighting as well as furniture, art, design, toys and food commonly associated with each era and country, each room offers informative and immersive experiences. Marking ASI’s 90th anniversary, visitors can discover bits of the past and visions of the future in the richly decorated rooms.

The journey begins with Sweden showcasing objects from the ASI collection appropriate to 1920s/30s, including the Turnblads’ dining set. In 1929, founder Swan Turnblad donated the Mansion and many of the family’s personal belongings to what was then the American Institute for Swedish Art, Literature and Science.

Norway’s room offers a view of traditions from the 1940s/50s, based on their unique post-WWII perspective.

Denmark, with its local and international impact on art and design, steps into the 1960s/70s with mid-century Danish furniture, lighting and art.

Celtic Junction explores the 1980s/90s, with its shift of place, people and cultural expression.

Iceland revisits the unfolding economic events in the 2000s/10s that transformed the country into the popular destination it is today.

Finland, with its strengths in contemporary visual art and design, takes on the future, unfolding a view of holidays to come.