What’s Up at Your Community Libraries

FRANKLIN LIBRARY EVENTS

Franklin Library building is closed for renovation, but there are still library events going on in and around Phillips!

LitKnit (for all ages)

Mondays beginning January 6, 3:30-4:30pm

Waite House, 2323 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404

LitKnit circles are inter-generational spaces where neighbors spend time together learning a craft and sharing stories. Improve your craft skills, get to know your neighbors and find connection within your community. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Coffee & Conversations (for adults)

Tuesday, January 7, 10am-12pm

Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Join Franklin staff for free coffee and doughnuts. Learn about upcoming library events and enjoy visits by special guests and hands-on activities. Jan. 7th join Deanna Beaulieu who will be leading an interactive Beading Class.

EAST LAKE LIBRARY

2727 E. Lake Street

W, F, Sa: 9am-5pm

M, T, Th: 9am-8pm

Su: 12-5pm

Youth and Families

Homework Help

M, T, Th: 4-7pm

Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.

Stories Together: Noon Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 31,

11:30am-12:30pm

For kids of all ages and their caregivers. Count down to noon and celebrate the new year with stories, music, movement and activities!

Family Storytime

Fridays, starting January 3, 10:15-10:45am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write, and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement.

Baby Storytime

Fridays starting January 3, 11:15-11:45am

For children from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format especially designed for babies. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

Adults

Mobile Law Library

Monday, December 16, 2-5pm

Monday, January 6, 2-5pm

Connect with librarians from Hennepin County Law Library about legal resources and support.

City of Minneapolis Small Business Support

Tuesday, December 17, 3-5pm

Tuesday, January 21, 3-5pm

City of Minneapolis Small Business Team will be available to support individuals hoping to start or who are currently running a small business in Minneapolis. No appointment necessary. Collaborator: City of Minneapolis Small Business Team.

Sealing Your Criminal Record

Thurs, Dec 19, 12:30-2:30pm

Thurs, Jan 16, 9:30-11:30am

Learn the process of how to seal your criminal record, also called “expungement.” Find out which criminal records can be sealed, the information needed to file, where expungement clinics are held, and how to be prepared to get the most out of your time with either a private attorney or at an expungement clinic. Please arrive on time and plan to stay for the entire session. Collaborators: Volunteer Lawyers Network, Hennepin County Law Library.

HOSMER LIBRARY

347 E. 36th Street

M, T, W: 9am-8pm

Th, F, S: 9am-5pm Su: 12-5pm

Youth and Families

Family Storytime

Thursdays, Jan 9 – Feb 27, 10am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write, and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement.

¡La Música y la Familia!/Music and Family!

Sat, January 25, 10-10:45am

For children ages 1-5. Hands-on musical play activities led by early childhood music specialists will let your family experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness. Together you will sing, rhyme, read, move and create! Program will be conducted half in Spanish, half in English. Collaborator: MacPhail Center for Music. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Note: Please register each child attending. A maximum of two caregivers per registered child may also attend.

Ve el impacto de la música en la preparación de lectura. Actividades y juegos enseñadas por especialistas de música para niños. ¡Juntos vamos a cantar, rimar, leer, mover y crear! El programa será mitad en español y mitad en inglés.

Nota: Por favor registre a cada niño que va a asistir. Un máximo de dos cuidadores por niño registrado podrá asistir.

Teen Tech Workshops

Tuesdays, 4:30-6pm

Get creative and make music, crafts, animation and other projects using high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to perler beads and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Suitable for preteens and teens.

Homework Help

M, T: 3:30-7:30pm Sa: 1-4pm

Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.

Adults

Conversation Circles

Saturdays, 10:30am-12:30pm

Non-native English speakers: practice your English and make new friends in an informal, volunteer-led setting, and learn about the library, too.

Seed Sorting Party

Sunday, December 22, 3-4:30pm

Help sort and label donated seeds for the Community Seed Library! A seed library is a collection of community-donated seeds that can be borrowed from the library and planted at home. Volunteer while learning more about seed saving and gardening. Collaborator: Plant-Grow-Share, a project of CANDO (Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization)

Researching the History of Your Home

Saturday, January 4, 10-11:30am

Learn about the historical resources at the library and across the county that will help you piece together a history of your Hennepin County house, neighborhood or property. Staff from Hennepin County Library’s Special Collections will explain print and online resources – including permit records, maps, photos and more – and will set you on the path to jump-start your research. Register online.

Coffee and Conversations

Monday, January 13, 10-11am

Join library staff for coffee and conversation. Share stories about the library and thoughts about the renovated space.

Senior Surf Day

Thursday, January 30, 1-3pm

Learn computer basics, how to navigate and search the internet and how to access websites of interest to seniors. Get hands-on computer experience with help from representatives of the Senior LinkAge Line®. Collaborator: Minnesota Board on Aging and Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. Register online.