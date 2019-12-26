What’s Up at Your Community Libraries

FRANKLIN LIBRARY EVENTS
Franklin Library building is closed for renovation, but there are still library events going on in and around Phillips!
LitKnit (for all ages)
Mondays beginning January 6, 3:30-4:30pm
Waite House, 2323 11th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404
LitKnit circles are inter-generational spaces where neighbors spend time together learning a craft and sharing stories. Improve your craft skills, get to know your neighbors and find connection within your community. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Coffee & Conversations (for adults)
Tuesday, January 7, 10am-12pm
Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Join Franklin staff for free coffee and doughnuts. Learn about upcoming library events and enjoy visits by special guests and hands-on activities. Jan. 7th join Deanna Beaulieu who will be leading an interactive Beading Class.
EAST LAKE LIBRARY
2727 E. Lake Street
W, F, Sa: 9am-5pm
M, T, Th: 9am-8pm
Su: 12-5pm
Youth and Families
Homework Help
M, T, Th: 4-7pm
Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.
Stories Together: Noon Year’s Eve
Tuesday, December 31,
11:30am-12:30pm
For kids of all ages and their caregivers. Count down to noon and celebrate the new year with stories, music, movement and activities!
Family Storytime
Fridays, starting January 3, 10:15-10:45am
For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write, and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement.
Baby Storytime
Fridays starting January 3, 11:15-11:45am
For children from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format especially designed for babies. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.
Adults
Mobile Law Library
Monday, December 16, 2-5pm
Monday, January 6, 2-5pm
Connect with librarians from Hennepin County Law Library about legal resources and support.
City of Minneapolis Small Business Support
Tuesday, December 17, 3-5pm
Tuesday, January 21, 3-5pm
City of Minneapolis Small Business Team will be available to support individuals hoping to start or who are currently running a small business in Minneapolis. No appointment necessary. Collaborator: City of Minneapolis Small Business Team.
Sealing Your Criminal Record
Thurs, Dec 19, 12:30-2:30pm
Thurs, Jan 16, 9:30-11:30am
Learn the process of how to seal your criminal record, also called “expungement.” Find out which criminal records can be sealed, the information needed to file, where expungement clinics are held, and how to be prepared to get the most out of your time with either a private attorney or at an expungement clinic. Please arrive on time and plan to stay for the entire session. Collaborators: Volunteer Lawyers Network, Hennepin County Law Library.
HOSMER LIBRARY
347 E. 36th Street
M, T, W: 9am-8pm
Th, F, S: 9am-5pm Su: 12-5pm
Youth and Families
Family Storytime
Thursdays, Jan 9 – Feb 27, 10am
For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write, and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement.
¡La Música y la Familia!/Music and Family!
Sat, January 25, 10-10:45am
For children ages 1-5. Hands-on musical play activities led by early childhood music specialists will let your family experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness. Together you will sing, rhyme, read, move and create! Program will be conducted half in Spanish, half in English. Collaborator: MacPhail Center for Music. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Note: Please register each child attending. A maximum of two caregivers per registered child may also attend.
Ve el impacto de la música en la preparación de lectura. Actividades y juegos enseñadas por especialistas de música para niños. ¡Juntos vamos a cantar, rimar, leer, mover y crear! El programa será mitad en español y mitad en inglés.
Nota: Por favor registre a cada niño que va a asistir. Un máximo de dos cuidadores por niño registrado podrá asistir.
Teen Tech Workshops
Tuesdays, 4:30-6pm
Get creative and make music, crafts, animation and other projects using high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to perler beads and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Suitable for preteens and teens.
Homework Help
M, T: 3:30-7:30pm Sa: 1-4pm
Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.
Adults
Conversation Circles
Saturdays, 10:30am-12:30pm
Non-native English speakers: practice your English and make new friends in an informal, volunteer-led setting, and learn about the library, too.
Seed Sorting Party
Sunday, December 22, 3-4:30pm
Help sort and label donated seeds for the Community Seed Library! A seed library is a collection of community-donated seeds that can be borrowed from the library and planted at home. Volunteer while learning more about seed saving and gardening. Collaborator: Plant-Grow-Share, a project of CANDO (Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization)
Researching the History of Your Home
Saturday, January 4, 10-11:30am
Learn about the historical resources at the library and across the county that will help you piece together a history of your Hennepin County house, neighborhood or property. Staff from Hennepin County Library’s Special Collections will explain print and online resources – including permit records, maps, photos and more – and will set you on the path to jump-start your research. Register online.
Coffee and Conversations
Monday, January 13, 10-11am
Join library staff for coffee and conversation. Share stories about the library and thoughts about the renovated space.
Senior Surf Day
Thursday, January 30, 1-3pm
Learn computer basics, how to navigate and search the internet and how to access websites of interest to seniors. Get hands-on computer experience with help from representatives of the Senior LinkAge Line®. Collaborator: Minnesota Board on Aging and Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging. Register online.