By City Neighborhood and Community Relations

Alberder Gillespie, Mpls. 2020 Census Project Coordinator is leading Mpls.’ efforts to ensure that all residents are accurately counted. An accurate population count is vital in determining political representation for Minnesota and federal funding.

Projected 2020 Census Under-COUNT in Alley Radius!

Artwork by Ricardo Levins Morales. Curated by Creative City Making Artists Roxanne Anderson and Anna Meyer for the WeCount Minneapolis Census 2020. Creative CityMaking is a program of The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy at the City of Minneapolis. Funding is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Kresge Foundation. For more information on WeCount Minneapolis Census 2020, please visit http://bit.ly//ccmcensus2020.