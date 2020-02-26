Council Member Abdi Warsame Resigns from City Council to Lead Mpls. Housing Authority – Ward 6 City Council Vacancy

By LINDSEY FENNER

Phillips West and Ventura Village residents will soon need to elect a new City Council representative. Ward 6 Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame is leaving the City Council to lead the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA), pending City Council approval.

Warsame will be heading MPHA in a time of controversy and crisis. As Minneapolis is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, the recent deaths of five residents in a fire at a MPHA high-rise building in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood and the planned implementation of several Trump Administration-backed housing programs, considered by many housing advocates as a step towards dismantling and privatizing public housing, have put more attention on MPHA.

Warsame, elected in 2013, was the first Somali-American elected to the Minneapolis City Council. Prior to serving on the City Council, Warsame lead efforts to redistrict Minneapolis’ political Ward and Precinct boundaries, and was the Executive Director of the Riverside Plaza Tenants Association. Besides Phillips West and Ventura Village, Ward 6 also includes parts of the Stevens Square, Elliot Park, Cedar Riverside, and Seward Neighborhoods. The Minneapolis City Council will be calling for a special election to fill the vacancy.