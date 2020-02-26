What’s Up at Your Community Libraries

Franklin Library

The Franklin Library renovation is 98% complete! Look for a reopening celebration in the early spring!

Seeking nature donations for a Franklin Library Teen Program

A teen-led science and technology program at Franklin Library is looking for donated nature items. We are most interested in found animal skulls and interesting rocks you may have in your home. Please no feathers or small shells. These items will be part of a Nature Trading Program at Franklin Library, which will reopen spring 2020. Please drop off any donations to Hosmer Library: 347 E 36th St, Minneapolis, MN 55408 through March 2020.

Coffee & Conversations (for adults)

Tuesday, March 3, 10am-12pm

Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Join Franklin staff for free coffee and doughnuts, plus special guest performer local hip-hop artist Tufawon

East Lake Library

2727 E. Lake Street

W, F, Sa: 9am-5pm

M, T, Th: 9am-8pm Su: 12-5pm

Youth and Families

Homework Help

M, T, Th: 4-7pm

Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.

Family Storytime

Friday March 13, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

10:15-10:45am

For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write, and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music, and movement.

Baby Storytime

Friday, March 13, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020

Friday, March 27, 2020

Friday, April 3, 2020

11:15-11:45am

For children from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format especially designed for babies. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.

For Adults

Mobile Law Library

Monday, March 2, 2020

Monday, March 16, 2020

2-5pm

Connect with librarians from Hennepin County Law Library about legal resources and support.

City of Minneapolis Small Business Support

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

3-5pm

City of Minneapolis Small Business Team will be available to support individuals hoping to start or who are currently running a small business in Minneapolis. No appointment necessary. Collaborator: City of Minneapolis Small Business Team.

Introduction to Field Recording and Interviewing Techniques

Monday, March 16, 2020

6:00-7:450pm

Learn about the radio interview process with hands-on practice with KFAI Radio’s Melissa Olson and Ryan Dawes. Explore how to use recording gear and learn about creative interview techniques such as scheduling, preparation, planning questions and follow-up questioning. Ethical issues that come up during interviews will also be explored. Collaborator: More Than a Single Story. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Registration Required www.hclib.org

Hosmer Library

347 E. 36th Street

M, T, W: 9am-8pm

Th, F, S: 9am-5pm Su: 12-5pm

Youth and Families

Teen Tech Workshops

Tuesdays, 4:30-6pm

Get creative and make music, crafts, animation and other projects using both high- and low-tech tools, everything from iPads and 3D printers to perler beads and sewing machines. Led by the library’s Teen Tech Squad. Sponsor: Friends of the Hennepin County Library. Suitable for preteens and teens.

Homework Help

M, T: 3:30-7:30PM Sa: 1-4pm

Free in-person tutoring for K-12 students. No advance sign-up needed. Tutors available September 16 to May 21, except on holidays and school breaks.

Felt Cartoon Characters

Monday, March 30, 2020

1:30-3:30pm

K-Grade 5. Design and sew your own stuffed monster, creature or make-believe animal. Draw an image with dye transfer crayons on paper, and then make your drawing three-dimensional by ironing it onto fabric, and sewing, stuffing and embellishing with a variety of colorful fibers. Materials provided. Collaborator: Textile Center. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Registration required.

Adults

Conversation Circles

Saturdays, 10:30am-12:30pm

Non-native English speakers: practice your English and make new friends in an informal, volunteer-led setting, and learn about the library, too.

Tech Tuesdays Computer Help

Tuesdays 12-2pm

Knowledgeable library staff and volunteers will be available to answer your tech questions about basic computer skills, how to download eBooks, saving files, using Microsoft Office productivity software, Internet and job searching, and social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Oral Histories: Interviewing Your Relatives

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 6-7:00pm

Gathering genealogy facts from family members is different than gathering their oral histories. Learn how to interview your family to yield wonderful and priceless results through practice with professional genealogist Kim Ashford. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Seed Sorting Party

Sunday, March 22, 2020

3:30-4:30pm

Help sort and label donated seeds for the Hosmer Community Seed Library! A seed library is a collection of community-donated seeds that can be borrowed from the library and planted at home. Volunteer while learning more about seed saving and gardening. Collaborator: Plant Grow Share

Diversity of Gentrification

Saturday, March 28

2:00-4:00pm

Join Dr. Edward G. Goetz, Dr. Brittany Lewis, Anthony Damiano, and Molly Calhoun from the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA) for a presentation and conversation on their recent study of gentrification in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The study included a focus on the South Minneapolis neighborhoods of Bryant, Central, Corcoran, East Phillips, Phillips West, and Powderhorn Park. Through data and dozens of interviews, they found examples of gentrification in both cities. The presentation will summarize their findings, and describe how gentrification varies from neighborhood to neighborhood.