East Phillips Neighborhood Institute NEWS BRIEFS:

By STEVE SANDBERG
- The Mpls. Chapter of the United Nations’ Global Shapers program has chosen East Phillips’ struggle for community development at the Roof Depot site as the subject for its Conference the weekend of September 18 – 20.
- Friday, August 21, 2020 was day 10 since Minneapolis Community Environmental Advisory Commission (CEAC), Chair Erin Niehoff submitted a letter to the StarTribune calling on the City of Mpls to halt their HiawathaExpansion Project at the Roof Depot. They told EPNI that they would forego the Strib exclusive, and release it instead everywhere. At least 25 organizations have signed on to the letter, including Sierra Club, MinnPower and Light, Landstewardship, and Midtown Greenway Coalition. Erin Niehoff, Ward 12 resident, Chair of the Community Environmental Advisory Commission Samara Adam, Ward 6 resident, Southside Green Zone member Roxxanne O’Brien, Ward 4 resident, Northside Environmental Justice Organizer and Northern Green Zone member Senator Jeff Hayden, Senate District 62 Senator Patricia Torres Ray, Senate District 63 Community Power DJR Architecture EPIC East Phillips Improvement Coalition EPNI East Phillips Neighborhood Institute Gandhi Mahal and Curry in a Hurry Global Shapers MSP Land Stewardship Project Little Earth of United Tribes Housing Corporation Little Earth Neighborhood Early Learning Center Midtown Greenway Coalition Minneapolis American Indian Center Minneapolis Climate Action Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light (MNIPL) MN350 Project Sweetie Pie Showing Up For Racial Justice Twin Cities Sierra Club North Star Chapter Soular Scenes Twin Cities Climate Strike Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar (TCC4J) Women’s Environmental Institute.
- ` Hearing date for lawsuit is now up in the air. Don’t go downtown on 31st.
- ` Next Community Meeting will be hosted by Little Earth of United Tribes at their Youth Farm Project Garden at 12:30 on Sunday, September 6th.