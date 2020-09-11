Hennepin County Libraries are reopening with limited in-person services

By LINDSEY FENNER

Franklin Library Computer Hours

Tuesday & Wednesday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday 12-7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Sunday & Monday – closed

Franklin Library meal pick-up for youth, Thursdays, Noon-2 p.m. For ages 18 and under. Pick up a week worth of free meals. Caregivers can pick up meals for youth who are not present. Meals include: sandwiches, milk, fruit, vegetable, and snack.

Connect with the library social worker outside Franklin Library, Wednesdays

9am- 5pm:

• Basic needs (clothing, food, meals, shelter)

• Chemical Health

• Disability Services

• Education & Employment

• Hennepin County Benefits

• Housing

• A listening ear

• Mental Health Resources

• Transportation

ResourcesFor Updated information on Hennepin County Library services during the Coronavirus Pandemic, visit www.hclib.org. All information is accurate as of August 15, 2020

LIBRARY UPDATES:

Franklin Library at 1413 E Franklin Avenue is open for computer use! Call 612-543- 6925 to make an appointment. The building will remain locked, but staff will let you in at your appointment time. Masks are required and will be provided if you do not bring one. Because of social distancing, staff will be unable to offer computer assistance. You will have access to a desktop computer, Internet, and printing. You will need to bring your own headphones. At this time, Franklin Library is open for computer use ONLY. Other areas and services, including book/DVD check-out, are not available. They will be accepting returns during staffed service hours.

Grab and Go Library Service at Hosmer Library: Starting at the end of August, Hosmer Library, 347 E 36th St., will be open for retrieving holds, limited browsing of materials, checking out items, returning library materials, quick reference support, computer appointments and printing. Meeting rooms, study rooms, children’s play areas, and lounges will not be available for use at this time. Masks are required and will be provided if you do not bring one. Check the library website for up-to-date service information and hours.

Physical Materials: Due dates for physical materials continue to be automatically extended. You are not required to return materials at this time. Libraries are accepting returns during staffed service hours only. Items will be removed from your account after a three-day quarantine.

Online Library Events: There are a growing number of online library events! Check out the schedule by going online to www.hclib.org and click on “Events”.

Ask Us: Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat with, or email a library worker.

https://www.hclib.org/ contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SUNDAY NOON – 5 p.m.

ESPAÑOL/SPANISH: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

HMOOB/HMONG: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

SOOMAALI/SOMALI: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

E-BOOKS AND AUDIOBOOKS:

LIBBY: The Libby app is available for iOS and Android devices and is a streamlined way to access downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from OverDrive. You can check out audiobooks right in the app. You can also read eBooks in the app or send them to your Kindle.

CLOUD LIBRARY: Find downloadable eBooks for readers of all ages. A reader app is also available for Apple, Android and other devices.

Lindsey is an East Phillips resident and usually works at Hosmer Library in South Minneapolis, but is currently working a reassignment at Hennepin County Public Health as a Covid-19 Case Investigator