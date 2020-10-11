NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Sunday October 11th 2020

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

VOTE 2020

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS 

As a voter in Minnesota, you have many rights—get to know them! 

HAVE TIME OFF WORK TO VOTE 

You have a right to take time off work to vote without losing your pay, personal leave, or vacation time. 

VOTE IF IN LINE BY 8 P.M. 

You have the right to vote if you are in line to vote anytime before 8 p.m. 

REGISTER ON ELECTION DAY 

You have the right to register to vote on Election Day if you can show the required proof of residence. 

SIGN IN ORALLY 

You have the right to orally confirm who you are and to ask another person to sign for you if you cannot sign your name. 

ASK FOR HELP 

You have the right to ask anyone for help, except for an agent of your employer or union. 

BRING CHILDREN TO THE POLLS 

You have the right to bring your children with you to vote. 

VOTE AFTER SERVING FELONY CONVICTION 

You can vote after you finish all parts of your sentence, including any 

probation, parole, or supervised release. 

VOTE IF UNDER GUARDIANSHIP 

You have the right to vote if you are under a guardianship, unless a 

judge has revoked your right to vote. 

VOTE WITHOUT BEING INFLUENCED 

You have the right to vote without anyone in the polling place trying 

to influence your vote. 

GET A REPLACEMENT BALLOT 

You have the right to a replacement ballot if you make a mistake on 

your ballot before you cast it. 

FILE A COMPLAINT 

You have the right to file a written complaint at your polling place if 

you are unhappy with the way an election is being run. 

BRING A SAMPLE BALLOT 

You have the right to take a sample ballot into the voting booth. 

VOTE EARLY 

Vote by mail or inperson September 18 

through November 2. 

ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 3

Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 29 September 2020
Posted by: admin
Found in section: Miscellany

Previous Topic:
Next Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook