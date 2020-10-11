KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

As a voter in Minnesota, you have many rights—get to know them!

HAVE TIME OFF WORK TO VOTE

You have a right to take time off work to vote without losing your pay, personal leave, or vacation time.

VOTE IF IN LINE BY 8 P.M.

You have the right to vote if you are in line to vote anytime before 8 p.m.

REGISTER ON ELECTION DAY

You have the right to register to vote on Election Day if you can show the required proof of residence.

SIGN IN ORALLY

You have the right to orally confirm who you are and to ask another person to sign for you if you cannot sign your name.

ASK FOR HELP

You have the right to ask anyone for help, except for an agent of your employer or union.

BRING CHILDREN TO THE POLLS

You have the right to bring your children with you to vote.

VOTE AFTER SERVING FELONY CONVICTION

You can vote after you finish all parts of your sentence, including any

probation, parole, or supervised release.

VOTE IF UNDER GUARDIANSHIP

You have the right to vote if you are under a guardianship, unless a

judge has revoked your right to vote.

VOTE WITHOUT BEING INFLUENCED

You have the right to vote without anyone in the polling place trying

to influence your vote.

GET A REPLACEMENT BALLOT

You have the right to a replacement ballot if you make a mistake on

your ballot before you cast it.

FILE A COMPLAINT

You have the right to file a written complaint at your polling place if

you are unhappy with the way an election is being run.

BRING A SAMPLE BALLOT

You have the right to take a sample ballot into the voting booth.

VOTE EARLY

Vote by mail or inperson September 18

through November 2.

ELECTION DAY: Tuesday, November 3