Random alley News

Cathy and Mark Welna were named WCCO Radio Good Neighbors for donating 160 meals to St. Theresa’s Home Workers. Congratulations to Cathy and Mark, owners of Welna Hardware in Phillips on 24th and Bloomington Av. and in Robinsdale on 41st and West Broadway.

This is the link to the digitized alley archives at the Hennepin County Library: (you might need to log in with a library card to access) https://digitalcollections.hclib.org/digital/ collection/p17208coll7/ search/searchterm/alley/ field/publis/mode/all/ conn/and Or you can access by going to hclib. org, clicking on “browse” then “digital collection,” then “browse by collection” and scroll down to “Minneapolis Community Newspapers” to see the other community newspapers that are in the digital archive.

The City Council approved nearly $2 million dollars of CARES Act funding to help build 100 tiny homes for unsheltered residents by December 31st, 2020 in a partnership with HN County, the State of MN, Avivo, Simpson Housing Services, and Special Treatment Services.

To connect unsheltered residents to available shelter: Sgl. Adults 612- 248-2350; Families, 612- 348-9410.

In the Heart of the Beast Theatre has announced all Staff being furloughed for three months (beginning October 12th) due to a significant and unexpected loss in funding in addition to the impacts of Covid-19 as it still pursues “building a new path forward.”

Norway House will begin construction of their $15M, 15,000 square foot Event Center at Elliott Av. and East Franklin Av. in March 2021 to be completed early in 2022.

The Southwest Journal will cease publication on 12/31/2020, unless a buyer can be found.

SEIU Healthcare MN members went on a two-day Unfair Labor Practices strike at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on October 5 and 6. Striking Radiology Technologists at Abbott have been bargaining with Allina Health since May. Among other issues, SEIU members are fighting for the same COVID-19 quarantine pay and benefits as other workers at Allina.

628 E Franklin Av apartment building once again defies renovation completion, now by the by the sixth developer. Who will be next to attempt bringing this structure back to use when housing is so needed?