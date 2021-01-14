Alley Cooks

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING TRADITION OF BLUEBERRY SOUP: COURTESY THE AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE

Prep and cooking time 20 min. Serves 4

750g / 1lb 10oz / 5 cups blueberries fresh or frozen

80g / 3oz / 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon of sugar plus extra to taste

2 tablespoon potato starch



-Place berries in a large pot with the sugar and pour in 3 cups of water (750ml / 25fl oz).

-Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes.

-In a small bowl, mix the potato starch with a couple of tablespoons of cold water, then stir it into the soup.

-Return to the boil and cook until it thickens, then taste and adjust the sweetness to your liking with a little sugar.

Enjoy!

VASALOPPET & BLUEBERRY SOUP (blåbärssoppa)

The American Swedish Institute (ASI) is proud to keep traditions alive by honoring the history of skiing and its connection with blueberry soup! Cross country skiing is an ancient mode of transport in the Nordic region and the Vasaloppet (Swedish for “Vasa Race”) has become the world’s oldest and largest cross country ski race. Its history encompasses everything from bloodbaths to friendship and heroic deeds! The Vasaloppet’s roots extend back to 1521 when the Danish King Christian II ruled the Kalmar Union of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Gustav Eriksson Vasa, the 24-year-old future King of Sweden, fled on skis from Mora towards Norway to escape Danish oppression and urge rebellion after his father, brother and 80 others were beheaded. He led the battle to a free Sweden and was elected King. Contemporary interest in skiing was linked in 1922 to Vasa’s flight, launching the Vasaloppet race.

Now during the race, each participant is offered refreshments including the legendary blueberry soup (blåbärssoppa) which has been served since 1958. During Vasaloppet week, approximately 50,000 litres of blueberry soup are served. While blueberry soup isn’t on the menu every day, there is a daily soup special and there are plenty of other menu items to fit your taste. When we resume operations, we invite you to visit ASI and to dine at FIKA located at 2600 Park Avenue in Minneapolis, ASImn. org. Tack så mycket!