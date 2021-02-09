Free Tax Prep and Financial Services

PREPARE AND PROSPER

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: /https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/

Prepare and Prosper tax prep: https://prepareandprosper.org/free-tax-preparation/

With a team of 550+ IRS-certified volunteers, the non-profit Prepare + Prosper (P+P) provides free tax preparation and financial services to approximately 12,000 people each year at nine locations in the Twin Cities. P+P pairs tax prepa ration with financial services, savings accounts and credit reports, designed to help people move further down the path of financial well-being.

This tax season P+P is doing virtual tax prep via Zoom by appointment only. Visit prepareandprosper. org or call 651-287-0187 to make an appointment.

In-person drop-off service is available on a very limited basis and by appoint ment only. Call 651-287- 0187 to schedule a time to drop-off your documents at a designated drop-off site. Instructions and more information can be found at prepareandprosper.org.

Prepare them yourself online for free with the help of the Self-Prep Guide and free online training session to get you started. Visit prepareandprosper.org for the Self-Prep Guide and to sign up for an online training session.