Library News

By CARZ NELSON

For updated information on Hennepin County Library services during the Coronavirus Pandemic, visit www.hclib. org. All information is accurate as of December 15, 2020

Franklin Library at 1413 E Franklin Avenue is open for computer use only. Call (612) 543-6925 to make an appointment. The building will remain locked, but staff will let you in at your appointment time. Masks are required and will be provided if you do not bring one. Because of social distancing, staff will be unable to offer computer assistance. You will have access to a desktop computer, Internet, and printing. You will need to bring your own headphones. At this time, Franklin Library is open for computer use ONLY. Other areas and services, including book/DVD checkout, are not available. They will be accepting returns during staffed service hours.

Franklin Library Computer Hours

Tuesday & Wednesday – 9 AM to 5 PM

Thursday – Noon to 8 PM

Friday & Saturday – 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday & Monday – Closed

Grab and Go Library Service at Hosmer Library: Hosmer Library, 347 E 36th St., is open for retrieving holds, limited browsing of materials, checking out items, returning library materials, quick reference support, computer appointments and printing. Meeting rooms, study rooms, children’s play areas, and lounges will not be available for use at this time. Masks are required and will be provided if you don’t bring one. Check the library website for up-to-date service information and hours.

Community Cookbook

Community Cookbook is a monthly series of video cooking demonstrations from local chefs, restaurants, and organizations. Available on Facebook and YouTube, a new recipe is highlighted every month. January’s episode features a cooking demonstration by the chef of award-winning Vietnamese restaurant Pho Pasteur. Available starting Monday, January 18, 2021.

Due Dates Extended

Due dates for physical materials continue to be automatically extended. You are not required to return materials at this time. Libraries are accepting returns during staffed service hours only. Items will be removed from your account after a three-day quarantine.

Outdoor Wi-Fi Available at Franklin and Hosmer Libraries

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots and grounds of several Hennepin County libraries, including Franklin and Hosmer. Library staff can help you find the best signal.

Homework Help

Live, virtual tutors are available through Help Now www. hclib.org/programs/homework-help.

At Home Service

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who cannot get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850. Staff are available Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, except holidays.

Library social worker

A social worker is available outside Franklin Library, Wednesdays 9am- 5pm:

• Basic needs (clothing, food, meals, shelter)

• Chemical Health

• Disability Services

• Education & Employment

• Hennepin County Benefits

• Housing

• A listening ear

• Mental Health Resources

• Transportation

E-BOOKS AND AUDIOBOOKS:

LIBBY: The Libby app is available for iOS and Android devices and is a streamlined way to access downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from OverDrive. You can check out audiobooks right in the app. You can also read eBooks in the app or send them to your Kindle.

CLOUD LIBRARY: Find downloadable eBooks for readers of all ages. A reader app is also available for Apple, Android and other devices.

Online Services

Go to the library without leaving home. Here are just a few of the services available at www.hclib.org:

Tools for job searches

Ancestry Library Edition and other resources to research family history

Local music on MNspin

Ask the Library: Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat with, or email a library worker.

https://www.hclib.org/ contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SUNDAY Noon –5 p.m.

ESPAÑOL/SPANISH: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

HMOOB/HMONG: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

SOOMAALI/SOMALI: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.