Minneapolis Film Society

Founded in 1962, MSP Film Society is Minnesota’s foremost film exhibition organization, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit. We bring the best of international and independent cinema to Minnesota audiences through the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, numerous niche film festivals and series, and daily programming 365- days a year.

We promote the art of film as a medium that fosters cross-cultural understanding, education, entertainment, and exploration. We offer audiences unique opportunities to experience the wealth of international cinema, to engage with and learn from visiting international filmmakers, and to come together and share these experiences as a community.

Our programming serves a growing membership base and diversifying audiences of 85,000+ annually.

The Film Society is best known for the annual centerpiece, the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF). Presented every April, MSPIFF is the largest international arts event in the region, exhibiting more than 250+ films from some 70 countries