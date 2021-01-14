Random Alley News

-All My Relations Arts has announced their We Are Still Here cohort. We Are Still Here is an 18-24 month partnership with the Hennepin Theatre Trust that will bring large-scale, high profile public artwork created by an emerging network of Native artists to both downtown Minneapolis and the American Indian Corridor highlighting contemporary Native culture and dispelling stereotypes. Artist Mentor Jonathan Thunder (Red Lake Ojibwe) will work with cohort artists Ray Janis (Oglala Lakota Tribe), Sheldon Starr (Oglala Sioux Tribe), and Missy Whiteman (Northern Arapaho and Kickapoo) to create digital designs, full-motion animation projects and a possible large-scale mural.

-The Uncles are moving out. After 36 years at 28th and Chicago, Uncle Hugo’s Science Fiction Bookstore and Uncle Edgar’s Mystery Bookstore are looking for a new home. The building was destroyed by fire during the unrest after the murder of George Floyd, and the owner has decided not to rebuild at the same location. We hope they don’t move too far away!

-Phillips Neighborhood Clinic has reopened! Clinic hours are Mondays, 6PM-8PM (check in starts at 5:30PM) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2742 15th Avenue South. Please enter from the side door on the East side of the building (along 15th Ave S). No appointments or insurance necessary. Spanish interpreters are available at all times. The Phillips Neighborhood Clinic (PNC) is a free clinic operated by University of Minnesota health professional students. All students are supervised by licensed clinicians. Phone: 612-724- 1690

-Janis Lane-Ewert is the new station manager of KRSM Radio, 98.9 FM, which operates out of Waite House at the Phillips Community Center at 2323 11th Avenue South. Lane-Ewert was Executive Director of KFAI Fresh Air Community Radio for 12 years, and was most recently Development Officer at jazz station KBEM – Jazz88. KRSM, an initiative of Pillsbury United Communities, is a platform for amplifying the voices, stories, cultures, and conversations happening in our neighborhood, with a focus on communities that are marginalized, misrepresented, and erased by traditional media.

-Peace House Community welcomes Loaves and Fishes. Beginning January 4, 2021, Peace House Community at 1816 Portland Ave will be a new serving site for Loaves and Fishes meals. Meals at Peace House Community will be served Monday through Friday, 5:30PM until 6:30PM. St. Stephen’s at 2123 Clinton Ave S will no longer be serving meals. Other Loaves and Fishes locations near the Phillips neighborhood will not change. During COVID-19, all meals are takeaway only. Loaves and Fishes is always looking for volunteers to help cook and serve meals! Loaves and Fishes provides free meals at locations throughout Minneapolis. To volunteer, visit their website www.loavesandfishesmn.org or email their Director of Volunteers, Lonny Evans at levans@loaveandfishesmn. org

-Ward 9 Council Member Alondra Cano has announced she will not be running for re-election in 2021. Ward 9 includes East Phillips and Midtown Phillips, as well as parts of the Powderhorn, Central, Corcoran, and Longfellow neighborhoods. A controversial figure during her tenure, Cano has been criticized for doxing constituents, freezing out journalists, not supporting East Phillips neighbors in their fight against the City’s public works expansion at the Roof Depot, and flip-flopping on police defunding. Cano was first elected in 2013. To the best of our knowledge so far, Rita Ortega has announced her candidacy to serve Ward 9. Ortega is a community organizer, Little Earth resident, and former Cano policy aide who ran unsuccessfully to fill MN House seat 62A in 2018.

-Iglesia Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus at 1534 East 24th St. has put new siding on the church. The building is now greyish-blue in color. The update looks good from the street and has won the approval of the immediate neighbors.

-From Dave Moore: I’m having a hard time downsizing, like barely at all, but wish to let go of my file copies of past alley issues. I have what looks like a complete run from 1987 to present, and just recycling them seems a waste. Anybody want them?

–Soup for You Cafe serves lunch from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Diners pay whatever they feel is a fair price — or whatever they are able. (Or no fee, as may be the case.) Due to COVID, diners will receive a healthy bag lunch to take away. Sometimes groceries (fresh and non-perishable) and toiletries are available as well. Diners of all income are welcome. Masks are required.2511 East Franklin Avenue, (Bethany Lutheran Church Building.) https:// www.facebook.com/justoneguymakingsoup