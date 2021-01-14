What’s Cookin?

Everyone has been cooking more than ever with COVID-19 closing restaurants and keeping us shut in. No doubt we all have come up with a delicious new dish, made one better, or returned to old favorites.

Let’s spread the love by sharing our favorite dishes. Send your recipes to copydesk@alleynews.org with the story behind it. A picture of you and/ or your creation will only make it more delicious!

Some 38 years ago these recipes appeared in The Alley Newspaper.

This worn, torn beloved recipe submitted by Mary Ellen Kaluza. She noted, “I’ve made the Impossible Green Bean Pie countless times since. Thank you, Lois Parker!”