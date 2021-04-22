Random alley Labor News:

By LINDSEY FENNER

Union Workers at Abbott and Phillips Eye Institute Hold Strike Vote:

After Allina Hospitals refused a to extend an expiring contract for union workers, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare workers in negotiations at Allina/Abbott Northwestern Hospital/Phillips Eye Institute voted at the end of March to decide whether to authorize an Unfair Labor Practices Strike against Allina. Results of the strike authorization vote were too late for print. According to the union, Allina has declined to negotiate health and safety issues. SEIU-represented workers at Abbott went on a two-day Strike last October over safety and COVID-pay. SEIU workers at Children’s Hospital are in separate contract negotiations, where key issues are pay and safe staffing levels.

Teamsters Locked Out at Marathon Refinery:

The labor movement in MN is asking everyone to avoid buying gas at Marathon and Speedway gas stations in solidarity with locked out Marathon Refinery workers. About 200 workers at the Marathon Petroleum Refinery in St. Paul Park have been locked out of work since January 22 and have been on the picket line 24/7 ever since. Workers, who are members of Teamsters Local 120, have been fighting against staffing cuts and changes that they are worried will make the refinery more dangerous. You can learn more about the lockout at Teamsters Local 120’s Facebook page, or at the Minneapolis Labor Review: https://www.minneapolisunions.org/.

International Workers’ Day March Returns:

May 1st is International Workers’ Day, and the Twin Cities Labor Movement will be marching, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 PM, Minneapolis. Exact location is to be determined: check the MN Workers United Facebook page for more details as they become available https://www.facebook.com/MNWorkersUnited. The organizers demand: Labor Rights! Immigrants Rights! Stop Police Violence! Stop Line 3!

Support Needed for Hospitality and Event Workers:

The hospitality industry has taken a huge hit from COVID, and these workers need our support and solidarity. Ninety percent of hospitality and event workers have been unemployed due to the pandemic, and financial support is running low. The Twin Cities Hospitality Relief Program, a coalition relief effort with Unite Here Local 17, IATSE Local 13, Restaurant Opportunities Center of MN, and other partners is supporting union and non-union workers in events and hospitality facing hardships due to COVID-19. To support this important work, you can send a donation to:

Working Partnerships Memo: Hospitality Fund 312 Central Ave. SE Suite 524 Minneapolis, MN