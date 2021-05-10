Heart of the Beast Updates, Talleres de Defensores Artísticos

RE-START

The Re-start is committed to co-creation with new Executive Co-Directors (currently hiring!), as well as our incredible board, staff and MayDay Council. WE’ve re-enlisted the support of the MayDay Council for year two and our next move will be to welcome additional community members to conspire on holding the theatre as a community asset. Visit www.hobt.org for the full Community Report, hiring calls, and other announcements. Check out instagram to share HOBT news and the lates fundraising campaign!

Artful Advocates Workshop Series:

In the Heart of the Beast is excited to announce Artful Advocates Workshops: a 3 month series of free online workshops for elementary-aged children!

HOBT teaching artists will guide your children through an art-making workshop on Saturday mornings. Each one-hour workshop will include the following activities:

a hands-on art-making activity that can be completed at home

a follow-up outdoor activity

a call to action to translate your art into environmental action!

Participants who register in advance will receive FREE art kits with materials for each workshop. Art kits will be delivered the first week of each month. For more information visit: https://hobt.org/artful-advocates-workshop-series/

En el Corazón de la Bestia Teatro de Máscaras y Marionetas (In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre) está ofreciendo un programa EN LÍNEA con duración de 3 meses llamado Talleres de Defensores Artísticos (Artful Advocates Workshop Series) para niños de educación primaria.

Los talleres con duración de una hora incluye actividades como:

• Actividades de manualidad para la creación de arte que pueden ser completadas en casa

• Actividades de seguimiento al aire libre

• ¡Un llamado a la acción para traducir tu arte en acción ambiental!

Los participantes que se registren con anticipación recibirán kits de arte GRATUITOS con materiales para cada taller. Los kits de arte se entregarán la primera semana de cada mes.

Para más información visite: https://hobt.org/artful-advocates-espanol/