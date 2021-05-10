“There is nothing new under the sun, but there are new suns,” – Octavia Butler

photo by Megan Gramlow, April 20, 2021

SAY THEIR NAMES cemetery at 37th and Park (near George Floyd Square). The sun sets on a call for justice. Visitors at the cemetery honor, mourn, celebrate, and gather momentum for the work of tomorrow. They compose a symphony for those lost:

Guilty on all three counts.

Black Lives Matter

Humanity Matters

You Matter

–Megan Gramlow, Phillips West Neighborhood Organization Safety Committee

Duante Wright and his son, by Nikkolas Smith 2021 (www.nikkolasart.com)



“If she saw your child, Katie, as she saw her child, I don’t think she would’ve reached for a taser, let alone a gun,” attorney Ben Crump said to Wright’s mother and the crowd assembled at the services in North Minneapolis Thursday, April 22.

A great exhale of relief went through the city, through the world, with the three guilty verdicts for Derick Chauvin.

But, the verdicts cannot bring back those who lost their lives at the hands of police, or begin to comfort grieving families.

Even as we feel relief over the verdict in the Chauvin trial, Duante Wright must be added to the picture. Our work is only beginning.

—the alley editorial leadership committee