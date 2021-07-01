Vote, Then Take a Hike

Part 3 in a series of articles about the 2021 municipal elections, brought to you by the League of Women Voters of Minneapolis

When did you last enjoy a park? Did you have a picnic? Did you watch a little league game or take a knitting class? Minneapolis parks offer any activities a creative mind can imagine. The many facets of the park system are overseen by nine commissioners elected by YOU. One position for each of six park districts and three at-large positions are up for election this fall.

Meeting monthly, these commissioners are responsible for maintaining park properties, developing new sites to equitably serve residents’ needs, and proposing policies that govern the use and safety of the 180 park properties, 55 miles of parkways, 12 formal gardens, seven golf courses, and 49 recreation centers in our city. They also appoint the superintendent who implements the board policies, overseeing the budget and staff of more than 600 employees.

Perhaps you’ll want to know about the improvements planned for your neighborhood park, or maybe you want to learn about plans for the Upper Harbor Terminal on the Mississippi, or how the golf courses are operated. Information is available at Minneapolisparks.org. There you can learn about your park commissioners who are hoping to have your vote. Make your voice heard by contacting them and making your plan to vote in November.

ANOTHER CHOICE YOU HAVE

This fall you will also be able to vote for two members of the Board of Estimate and Taxation. Board members set maximum tax levies for a variety of city and park and recreation funds. The board also reviews some department budgets and participates in the city’s debt management policy, concerned with interest rates and prudent debt levels.

As a citizen, you vote for your representatives on this important oversight board. Your attention and your vote matter.

