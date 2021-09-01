NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Wednesday September 1st 2021

Keep citizen journalism alive!

Donatebutton_narrow

Sections

Links

Archives

yödoishëndahgwa’geh: A Place for Rest

ALL MY RELATIONS GALLERY

yödoishëndahgwa’geh (a place for rest) is inter-sensorial space of moving image and sound
by Seneca artist Rosy Simas and her collaborative composer François Richomme. The intention of the space is to contribute to the healing of generations on the river behind us – our ancestors, and in front of us – generations yet to be born. yödoishëndahgwa’geh is cyclical creation. By resting and taking refuge in the space, each visitor influences the installation and contributes to the future iterations.
Now showing through September 21, 2021
at All My Relations Arts, 1414 E Franklin Avenue.
Share this with your friends:
  • email
  • Print
  • PDF
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Tumblr
  • Digg
  • StumbleUpon
  • del.icio.us
  • Google Bookmarks
Post Published: 30 August 2021
Posted by: Admin
Found in section: Arts

Tags: , , ,

Previous Topic:

Leave a Reply

Twitter

Facebook