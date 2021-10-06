by Michelle Shaw

Join us for our next Edible Boulevards cooking class on Thursday, October 28 from 5:00-6:30pm via Zoom! Kelly Shay from Harmonious World will teach us how to make Cozy Autumn Lentil Stew (ingredients list will be posted on our Facebook page a week before the event – purchase ingredients in advance to cook your supper with us that evening). Bring someone into the kitchen with you, or come on your own.

The first 5 participants whopre-register from the Southside of Minneapolis by noon on October 24 will get a $10 gift card for the Seward Co-op.

Join our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook group, and scroll down to the October 28 event. There youâ€™ll find the preregistration for Cooking from Your Garden with Kelly Shay. Please help us spread the word! If you miss out in person, youâ€™ll be able to watch the recording on our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook page. If you have any questions, send us a message on our Facebook page. We canâ€™t wait to cook and grow with you!

Photos provided by Edible Boulevards