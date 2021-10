by Michelle Shaw

Join us for our next Edible Boulevards cooking class on Thursday, October 28 from 5:00-6:30pm via Zoom! Kelly Shay from Harmonious World will teach us how to make Cozy Autumn Lentil Stew (ingredients list will be posted on our Facebook page a week before the event – purchase ingredients in advance to cook your supper with us that evening). Bring someone into the kitchen with you, or come on your own.

The first 5 participants whopre-register from the Southside of Minneapolis by noon on October 24 will get a $10 gift card for the Seward Co-op.

Join our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook group, and scroll down to the October 28 event. There you’ll find the preregistration for Cooking from Your Garden with Kelly Shay. Please help us spread the word! If you miss out in person, you’ll be able to watch the recording on our Minneapolis Edible Boulevards Facebook page. If you have any questions, send us a message on our Facebook page. We can’t wait to cook and grow with you!

Photos provided by Edible Boulevards