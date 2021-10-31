Human Toll: A Public History of 35W Opens at the Hennepin History Museum

Provided by Hennepin History Museum

A new exhibit at Hennepin History Museum (HHM) explores community resistance and resilience, and illustrates how freeway construction destroyed and divided Black communities across the United States, amplifying the effects of systemic racism still felt today. With photographs, maps, oral histories, and archival documents, HUMAN TOLL: A Public History of 35W foregrounds the experiences of Black residents of South Minneapolis by exploring stories about displacement, housing discrimination, neighborhood division and environmental justice.

Hennepin History Museum

HUMAN TOLL was researched and developed over a period of two years by a diverse team of South Minneapolis community members and advisers, working in collaboration with students and faculty of the University of Minnesota Heritage Studies and Public History program.

The exhibit runs through October 1, 2022.

Located at 2303 Third Ave South, Minneapolis, Hennepin History Museum is accessible from the MTC’s #11 High Frequency Route. Free parking at the museum and on Third Ave. Visiting requires use of stairs. Free Admission to the Hennepin History Museum through December 2021. www.hennepinhistory.org