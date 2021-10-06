Letter to the Editor: Responding to “Ebenezer Land”

Public Housing: The Best-Kept Secret

I think it’s worth noting that the summary of the article on public housing that you quoted from us was “The best-kept secret about public housing is that most of it actually provides decent, affordable housing to many people. Properly run, it remains one of the best options for housing the poor.” The quote you selected describes not something intrinsic to public housing, but what happens when it is designed and funded in a cynical manner by people who would like to see it fail. I encourage readers to explore the full article. shelterforce.org/1994/09/01/public-housing-what-went-wrong/

Miriam Axel-Lute

CEO/Editor-in-Chief

Shelterforce