Library News

By Carz Nelson

All information listed here is accurate as of September 15, 2021. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org .

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY COMMUNITY READ- THE SEED KEEPER

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day by joining Franklin Libraryâ€™s Community Read! Read The Seed Keeper on your own, then join author Diane Wilson to discuss the book in a live, virtual event on Monday, October 11 at 7:00-8:00 PM. A limited number of free copies of the book are available at Franklin Library. For more information, visit www.hclib.org/events.

FREE SUPPLIES FOR JOB HUNTERS

Franklin Library is distributing a limited number of job resource bags. They are free for anyone currently looking for a job. The bags have a folder, notebook, pen, flash drive, and more.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday Closed

Tuesday 9 AM to 5 PM

Wednesday 9 AM to 5 PM

Thursday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 Noon to 5 PM

LIBRARY SERVICE AND COVID PRECAUTIONS

Everyone must wear a mask in the library and in all county buildings. Children under five years old are exempt. People who tested positive for COVID 19 or who are experiencing symptoms should not enter the library. Franklin Library is open for regular service, including book check out, holds pick up, and walk-in computer use. Thereâ€™s no limit on the time people can spend inside the library.

COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS

Franklin Library hosts a monthly program outdoors in front of the library. Neighbors and community members can stop by for free coffee and doughnuts. Itâ€™s the perfect time to chat with library staff. Weather permitting, meetings are on the second Fridays of the month at 10am-12 noon. Upcoming dates are October 8, November 12, and December 10.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, youâ€™ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you donâ€™t like. Fill in the form, and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you donâ€™t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

FRANKLIN LEARNING CENTER CLOSED

The Franklin Learning Center is closed. Alternate resources can be found at the following locations:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services:Â www.uscis.gov/citizenship

Hennepin County Hotline: 612-348-3000. Find legal, food, education and health resources and answers to immigration questions

Language learning and test preparation:Â www.hclib.org/programs/adult-learning

Literacy Minnesota: 1-800-222-1990, www.literacymn.org/classesforadults .Â Language Learning, GED, and citizenship classes

FREE BOOKS

The library gives away free books at the Four Sisters Farmers Market, which is held on the first Thursday of the month at 1414 Franklin Avenue.

NO MORE FINES

Hennepin County Library has gone fine free. Patrons are no longer charged for overdue material, but they continue to be responsible for the replacement cost of unreturned or lost items. An item is considered unreturned 41 days after its due date.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who canâ€™t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850 Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

ONLINE SERVICES

Go to the library without leaving home. Here are just a few of the many services available at www.hclib.org :

Tools for job searches

Ancestry Library Edition and other resources to research family history

Local music on MNspin

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat with, or email a library worker.

www.hclib.org/contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Monday to Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM

Friday & Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday Noon to 5 PM

EspaÃ±ol/Spanish: Llame o envÃ­e un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en espaÃ±ol.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.