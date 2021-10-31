Library News: November

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of October 15, 2021. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org.

HENNEPIN COUNTY EXPANDS LIBRARY HOURS

Hennepin County Library is expanding hours beginning October 24. See Franklin’s new schedule below. Check out hclib.org for other libraries.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Wednesday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Thursday 12 Noon to 8 PM

Friday 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday 12 Noon to 5 PM

LIBRARY SERVICE AND COVID PRECAUTIONS

Everyone must wear a mask in the library and in all county buildings. Children under five years old are exempt. People who have tested positive for COVID 19 or who are experiencing symptoms should not enter the library. Franklin Library is open for regular service, including book check out, holds pick up, and walk-in computer use. There is no limit on the time people can spend inside the library.

FRANKLIN BOOK AND MEDIA DISPLAYS

November’s displays feature Indigenous cooking, local elections, Native youth literature, and Indigenous Futurism inspired by All My Relations Gallery’s current exhibit, Biskaabiiyang, (returning to ourselves).

CLOUD AFFIRMATION MIRRORS

Franklin Library is hosting an art exhibit on the lower level by local artist Bayou Bay called Cloud Affirmation Mirrors. Visitors are invited to interact with the art by leaving a sticky note with their own affirmation on the wall after viewing the exhibit.

HOMEWORK HELP

Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries provide free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Wednesdays 3:30-7:30 PM and Thursdays 3:30-7:30 PM

Hosmer: Mondays 4-7:30 PM and Saturdays 1-4 PM

CONNECT AND PLAY AT HOSMER LIBRARY

For young children and their caregivers. Connect with your child during this drop-in program exploring early literacy activities. Wednesdays at 4-7 PM; this month on November 3, 10, and 17.

COFFEE & CONVERSATIONS

Franklin Library hosts a monthly program outdoors in front of the library. Neighbors and community members can stop by for free coffee and doughnuts. It’s the perfect time to chat with library staff. Weather permitting, the meetings are on the second Fridays of the month at 10am-12 noon. Upcoming dates are November 12 and December 10.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what sorts of books you like, and what sorts you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

FRANKLIN LEARNING CENTER CLOSED

The Franklin Learning Center is closed. Alternate resources can be found at the following locations:

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: www.uscis.gov/citizenship

Hennepin County Hotline: 612-348-3000. Find legal, food, education and health resources and answers to immigration questions

Language learning and test preparation: www.hclib.org/programs/adult-learning

Literacy Minnesota: 1-800-222-1990, www.literacymn.org/classesforadultsEnglish . Language Learning, GED, and citizenship classes

FREE BOOKS

The library gives away free books at the Four Sisters Farmers Market, which is held on the first Thursday of the month at 1414 Franklin Avenue.

NO MORE FINES

Hennepin County Library has gone fine free. Patrons are no longer charged for overdue material, but they continue to be responsible for the replacement cost of unreturned or lost items. An item is considered unreturned 41 days after its due date.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850 Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? Call, text, chat with, or email a library worker.

www.hclib.org/contact

Call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Monday to Thursday 9 AM to 9 PM

Friday & Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday Noon to 5 PM

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.