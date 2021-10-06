Open Eye Theatre presents THE RED SHOES

October 14 – 31, 2021



The critically-acclaimed film noir fairytale returns after a 19-month hiatus in a newly expanded version! THE RED SHOES takes its title from a classic Hans Christian Anderson story of a young girl and a pair of red shoes, and thrillingly re-imagines it as a retro-urban fairytale. This revised version further explores elements of detective fiction, multiple personality, and psychological mystery.

Visit openeyetheatre.org for more information and tickets

