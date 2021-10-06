NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Wednesday October 6th 2021

Open Eye Theatre presents The Red Shoes

Open Eye Theatre presents THE RED SHOES
October 14 – 31, 2021

The critically-acclaimed film noir fairytale returns after a 19-month hiatus in a newly expanded version!  THE RED SHOES takes its title from a classic Hans Christian Anderson story of a young girl and a pair of red shoes, and thrillingly re-imagines it as a retro-urban fairytale. This revised version further explores elements of detective fiction, multiple personality, and psychological mystery.

Visit openeyetheatre.org for more information and tickets

https://www.openeyetheatre.org/

Post Published: 01 October 2021
Posted by: Admin
Found in section: Arts

