Library News: Nov. ’23

By CARZ NELSON

All information listed here is accurate as of October 15, 2023. For the most recent information, check out the library website at www.hclib.org.

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM Friday 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

MOVIE MATINEES

Soul (PG)

Franklin Library

Thursday, November 2 at 1 to 3:30 PM

Indian Horse (NR)

Franklin Library

Thursday, November 16 at 1 to 3:30 PM

Eternals (PG-13)

Franklin Library

Thursday, November 30 at 1 to 3:30 PM

JUNK PALEOGRAPHY

Grades 1-5. Work with an artist to create your own version of a dinosaur, the Junkosaurus, by using a lot of imagination and recycled materials. Materials provided.

Franklin Library

Friday, November 17 at 3 to 4:30 PM

BE YOUR OWN PUBLISHER

Have a story but don’t know how to get it out there? In this session you can learn how ro launch your book into the world. Register at hclib.org.

Hosmer Library

Tuesday, November 28 at 6 to 7:30 PM

VIDEOGAMES AND VR

Come hang out for an afternoon of Nintendo Switch and Virtual Reality. Whether you’re looking to place first in MarioKart or just hang out with friends, this is the place to be!

Franklin Library

Wednesdays 3-4:30 PM

PUZZLEMANIA!

Puzzles! Games! And tons of fun! Join us at Franklin Library for an afternoon full of games for youth and their families. Activities include puzzles, card games, and a variety of tabletop games.

Franklin Library

Thursdays 1:30-3:30 PM

TECHNOLOGY HOUR

One-on-one help with computers, smartphones, tablets, and e-readers. Library staff are available to assist you on your own devices and library computers.Franklin Library

Sundays and Tuesdays at 1 to 2 PM

URBAN 4-H

A youth leadership club that’s driven by curiosity. For adolescents.

Franklin Library

Tuesdays 4-5:30 PM

COFFEE & CONVERSATION

Join us for Coffee & Conversations.

Franklin Library

Second Friday of the month 10 AM to 12 Noon

WAY TO GROW

Way to Grow connects parents of kids ages 0-8 to a culture-to-culture family educator to help with resources and provide support and education.

Franklin Library

Tuesdays at 3 to 5 PM

STEAM WORKSHOP

The Franklin Library’s Teen Tech Squad leads education and entertainment for kids 8-plus on topics in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Franklin Library

Wednesdays at 5-6 PM

EMERGE

A Workforce Coach from EMERGE will be available to work with people aged 16-21.

Franklin Library

Tuesdays at 4 to 5:30 PM

ANIME CLUB

Anime Club for adolescents.

Franklin Library

Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 PM

CAREER AND JOB ASSISTANCE

Meet with a Minnesota Job Partners employment specialist at Franklin Library for job and career help. Stop by for individual assistance with job searching, resume writing, and more!

Franklin Library

Second Monday of the month 1 to 5 PM

HOMEWORK HELP

Both Franklin and Hosmer Libraries offer free one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students.

Franklin: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 to 7:30 PM, Saturdays at to 5 PM

Hosmer: Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 to 7:30, Sundays at 12 to 3 PM.

SMALL BUSINESS INFORMATION

The City of Minneapolis Small Business Team is holding public office hours at Franklin Library. This is a great opportunity for people with questions about starting, maintaining, or expanding their businesses. Please feel free to drop in – no appointment needed.

Franklin Library

Second + fourth Tuesdays 12-2 PM

VETERAN RESOURCES

Senior Outreach Coordinator of MACV (Ending Veteran Homelessness), will be available to talk to veterans and connect to resources.

Franklin Library

Thursdays 12 to 1 PM

RESOURCES AND SUPPORT

The Bridge for Youth visits Franklin Library the fourth Wednesday of each month, 2 to 5 PM. They connect people with resources and provide hygiene items and other supplies. Look for them in their outreach van on the corner of 14th and Franklin Avenues.

Franklin Library

Fourth Thursday of the month 2-5 PM

FREE FOOD

Franklin and Hosmer Libraries are collaborating with Every Meal to distribute free meal bags. Bags are free for anyone to take, while supplies last.

READING SUGGESTIONS

Looking for a good book to read? You could ask a librarian. At hclib.org, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find the link, Ask us for reading suggestions. This leads to a form you fill out about what kind of books you like, and what kind you don’t like. Fill in the form and you will get an email with reading recommendations. If you don’t want to fill out a form, you can always ask librarians for recommendations in person, over the phone, or via chat.

AT HOME SERVICE

At Home service is provided free of charge to Hennepin County residents who can’t get to a library due to illness, disability, or visual impairment. To apply for At Home service, submit an online application or apply by phone at 612-543-8850.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Carz is a Phillips resident and an enthusiastic patron of Hennepin County Library.