Thursday November 9th 2023

Redesign, Inc. Coming to Coliseum Building

By REDESIGN, INC.

Coliseum Building, 27th Avenue South and East Lake Street.

The recovery and healing of the Coliseum Building will be one of the most significant redevelopment projects along the Lake Street corridor following the civil unrest caused by the murder of George Floyd in 2020. In partnership with three BIPOC small business owners, the historic building will be brought back to life, ensuring long-term affordability for up to 30 BIPOC and local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The goal of Redesign Inc., the nonprofit community development corporation behind the project, is to create generational wealth for BIPOC small business owners by equitably redeveloping a site that was damaged during the unrest.


The redevelopment will provide approximately 85,000 square feet of commercial/retail/office space and an incubator for local BIPOC professionals and BIPOC-led firms. It will serve as a retail and commercial hub for the East Lake Street community and catalyze future adjacent development.

Post Published: 01 November 2023
the alley
Neighborhood News

