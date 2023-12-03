NEWS & VIEWS OF PHILLIPS SINCE 1976
Community Journalism Trainings Up and Running Again

Contract Upheld After Challenge from City Attorney’s Office

Above: Folks attend a Community Journalism Training. SOURCE: Cirien Saadeh

FREE Community Journalism Trainings will begin in January 2024. This program is in conjunction with the Journalism of Color Training Center, Alley Communications, publisher of the alley newspaper, and Phillips West Neighborhood Organization. There will be five distinct trainings.

For specific dates, locations, and more info, email:
info@journalismofcolor.com

Sponsored by: Alley Communications, Journalism of Color Training Center, and Phillips West

Post Published: 01 December 2023
Posted by: the alley
