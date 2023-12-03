Delivery Changes Coming in 2024…

In the January issue of the alley, watch for a more detailed announcement of another important change to the door-to-door delivery of the paper! The leadership of Alley Communications has decided to stop residential delivery of the alley in March of 2024 to reduce litter, plastic bags, and to save a bit of money. However, we want our valued community readers to have easy access to the paper and continue to receive it if you want it! FREE subscriptions will be offered! Watch for the instructions on how to sign up in the January issue!

