the alley Delivery Changes Start March

The leadership of Alley Communications has decided to stop door-to-door residential delivery with the March 2024 issue of the alley newspaper. This will allow us to reduce litter and use of plastic bags and will help our small but mighty group of staff and volunteers to focus on using our precious resources to create a newspaper that ALL the many diverse peoples of the Phillips Community want to read because it represents their voices.

That being said, we still want to come to your home if that is the best way to reach you! If Alley Communications can get a minimum of 200 names and addresses of people who want to receive the alley newspaper delivered by mail each month, we will qualify for a USPS nonprofit bulk-mailing permit. Sign up TODAY for your FREE SUBSCRIPTION to the alley each month! It is easy and simple to do. Encourage your neighbors, too!

Go to this link: DELIVERY AND COMMUNICATION to sign up today!

You will still be able to find a copy of the alley at coffee shops,

community centers, stores, and other businesses!

