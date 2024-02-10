News You Can Use: Feb. ’24

Musicians in our Midst: Applications to perform in the 2024 Minneapolis Music in the Parks Series are Now Open!

It’s not too early to start planning for a summer gig in the park! These concerts take place at six venues in the Minneapolis park system between Memorial Day and Labor Day. If you’re interested, don’t delay, the application process closes February 14! Apply online at minneapolisparks.org/news/2024/01/03/apply-to-perform-in-the-2024-minneapolis-music-in-the-parks-series.

Questions? Contact Minneapolis Music in the Parks at

612-230-6484 or concerts@minneapolisparks.org

Teaching apprentice Maggie Teitelbaum answered questions after reading some of her poems published in Beating at Terra Firma. CREDIT: David Pierini

Jonah Abraham signaled his readiness to read. CREDIT: David Pierini

Books by Neurodiverse Authors

Wish the work of neurodiverse authors was more visible and available? Cow Tipping Press is a local organization that supports and publishes writing by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, giving audiences new ways to think about this rich form of human diversity in practice and in print. the alley learned about Cow Tipping Press at an author reading and book signing held at Midtown Global Market on December 5th. Interested in exploring work by their authors or participating in classes? Check them out on their facebook page, or at cowtippingpress.org.

Addressing Children’s Grief and Mental Health: Free Conference for Parents and Caregivers

The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges for children and youth, leaving many grappling with significant loss and the subsequent impact on their mental health. Parents and caregivers, in turn, find themselves uncertain about how to assist their children and may experience a sense of isolation. However, parents and caregivers should not be navigating this path alone.



NAMI Minnesota (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) announces its free upcoming Super Saturday Educational Conference for Parents and Caregivers, which will take place in person and online on February 10. This transformative event, aimed at addressing the significant impact of grief on children’s mental health, promises a day of insightful discussions, expert-led sessions, and valuable community connections.



The agenda will feature expert speakers, breakout sessions, and engaging activities to explore creative ways to process sorrow and loss. Topics include understanding children’s grief, recognizing and responding to first episode psychosis, supporting students with special education needs, community approaches to suicide prevention, and crisis planning and trauma. There will be opportunities to network with peers through the NAMI Minnesota Parent Support Program, and access valuable resources from community partners.



Register today at namimn.org/addressing-childrens-grief-and-mental-health to attend the conference. For those who attend in person, the conference is at BlackHawk Middle School, 1540 Deerwood Drive, Eagan, MN 55122, on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 8:30 to 3:00 PM. A continental breakfast and a lunch buffet will be provided.



NAMI Minnesota is a non-profit organization working to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its education, support, and advocacy programs.

Related Images: