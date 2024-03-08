Franklin Library News March ’24

By ARI BAUM-HOMMES

FRANKLIN LIBRARY HOURS

Monday 9 AM to 5 PM Tuesday 12 PM to 8 PM Wednesday 12 PM to 8 PM Thursday 12 PM to 8 PM Friday 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM Sunday 12 PM to 5 PM

PROGRAMS FOR YOUTH AND FAMILIES:

Homework Help

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-7:30 PM

Saturdays, 1-5 PM

Find homework resources for K-12 students online and at all our libraries: history, language arts, math, science and more.

STEAM Workshops for Youth

Wednesdays, 5-6 PM

Drop in for fun and creative STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) experiments and projects! Materials provided. Led by Franklin Library’s Teen Tech Squad.

Way to Grow

Tuesday, February 6, 3:30-5 PM

Way to Grow connects parents of kids 0-8 to a culture-to-culture family educator to help with resources and provide support and education.

Young Achievers

Thursdays, 4-6 PM

Open to all teens who want to learn about various arts and media (including video projects, skits, and poems)! Young Achievers supports members to be a positive voice for their generation and community.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS:

Coffee & Conversation

Second Wednesday of the month, 12:30-2 PM

Join Franklin Library staff for free coffee & conversations with neighbors.

Block Printed Owl Cards

Wednesday, March 13, 3-4:30 PM

Celebrate the beauty of nature by creating handmade owl cards using block printing. Create a drawing or use a template and learn how to design, carve, and print a set of unique cards to give on special occasions. Materials provided. Collaborator: Parcel Arts. This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Register online.

Small Business Information

Third Tuesday of the month, 12-2 PM

The City of Minneapolis Small Business Team is holding public office hours at Franklin Library. This is a great opportunity for people with questions about starting, maintaining, or expanding their businesses. Please feel free to drop in – no appointment needed.

Technology Hour

Mondays, 1-3 PM

Tuesdays and Sundays, 1-2 PM

One-on-one help with computers, smartphones, tablets, and e-readers. Library staff are available to assist you on your own devices and library computers.

ASK THE LIBRARY

Have a reference or library account question? You can chat, email, text, or call the library. Chat or email at www.hclib.org/contact, text to 612-400-7722, or call 612-543-KNOW (5669) to reach library staff by phone.

Español/Spanish: Llame o envíe un texto al 651-503-8013 para recibir ayuda en español.

Hmoob/Hmong: Hu losis text rau lub tsev nyeem ntawv ntawm 612-385-0886 txais kev pab hais lus Hmoob.

Soomaali/Somali: Caawimaad Soomaali ah, soo wac ama qoraal (text) usoo dir maktabada 612-235-1339.

Ari is a librarian at the Franklin Library.

