The Minneapolis American Indian Center is Officially Open!

By NATALIE RADEMACHER, MAIC Communications Coordinator

There’s been a buzz of activity at the Minneapolis American Indian Center over the past month. The temporary fences have been removed, the construction work has winded down, and Staff have returned. As of May 1, the Center is officially reopened.



After being closed as the Center underwent historic renovations, we are thrilled to be back in our home and open to the community again. Our longstanding programs and activities are resuming services this month in their new and improved spaces.



We are grateful to the Bdote Learning Center, Baby Spaces, Many Rivers East, and other spaces we called home during the renovations over the past couple years. We are especially grateful to the Community for their continued support during that time. The renovations enable us to continue being a keystone of the Twin Cities Native Community. for years to come.

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center is a spacious center for creative learning employing ever-changing technologies. The MAIC Drum Rotunda vividly portrays the Indigenous Cultural centrality of Drumming as representing the heartbeat of Mother Earth and here central to this facility as well. The Gatherings Cafe now overlooks Franklin Avenue and includes an expanded kitchen space. The George Morrison Mural, installed in 1975 of MAIC’s south exterior wall above the doors to the gymnasium, was carefully taken apart and shipped to Montana where each piece was restored and cleaned before being reassembled on the east exterior wall of the Center. The Center received a generous $30,000 anonymous donation to help restore the mural. Photos: Lisa Lardy Photography, courtesy MAIC



Highlights of the updated center include:

Dedicated space for youth: The Boys and Girls Club of the Minneapolis American Indian Center’s space includes a craft room and the Best Buy Teen Tech Center, equipped with a sound booth and technology so kids can develop podcasts, create videos, and pursue other digital creative avenues.

A fitness center overlooking the gym: The upgraded gym will house Native Fitness and Nutrition’s weekly volleyball and basketball games again starting this month. The May 1 Powwow was also the first of many Community events that will be held in this space.

A new home for Gatherings Café: The café features a new menu of delicious Indigenous foods, and the seating area has big windows that let in lots of natural light. The official reopening for the café is May 31, 2024.

Meeting rooms and a coworking space: Meeting rooms will be available for rent. Individuals will be able to use the cooperative office space through a membership model. Both features will be rolled out in the coming months.

New signage: The room signs feature QR codes that can be scanned to hear each room name in Ojibwe and Dakota. The center’s sign designs reflect our values and culture, right down to the bathroom sign icons, which are wearing Native regalia.

The Two Rivers Art Gallery: The gallery now has an expanded home on our first floor, alongside the Woodlands Indian Crafts Shop. The gallery and shop are located right off the main rotunda, which was designed to represent a drum.

The renovations were made possible through our All Roads Capital Campaign. As of mid-April, we’ve raised $29.25 million of our $32.54 million goal, and we are seeking additional support from the Minnesota Legislature. To support the Center, please visit www.maicnet.org/donate. Any support is greatly appreciated and goes a long way in helping us provide vital services to the Community.



All are welcome to visit in person to see the completed space during our business hours Monday through Friday.

