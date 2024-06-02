In the Heart of the Beast Urging Support

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre (HOBT) is making an urgent appeal for support to keep the joy and magic of puppetry alive in Minneapolis.

It’s been an amazing year with HOBT actively manifesting its mission of nurturing creativity, as it has done for the past 50 years, by continuing to grow Education Programming through school residencies, community classes, and workshops. The Puppet and Mask Lending Library is open to the public twice a month, helping kids and families embrace the use of puppets, while also offering story time and make-and-take crafts. It also featured diverse, one-of-a-kind puppet shows filling the mainstage and inspiring audiences alike.

However, like many nonprofit organizations across the country, HOBT has faced dramatic decreases in individual giving and ticket sales. Due to financial hardship, HOBT’s board made the incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision to lay off Megan West, who was recently hired as the new Producing Artistic Director. Megan’s leadership, keen skills, and big heart will be dearly missed and HOBT wishes her the very best in her next endeavors.

Without the quick financial assistance of the community, HOBT is at risk. The theatre is calling on the community, all those who love HOBT and the vital work it does, to help reach a goal of raising $70,000 by the end of June.

How to Help:

Donations can be made online at hobt.org/donate/. For donor-advised fund and program contributions, please reach out to ellen@hobt.org. If you have or know of a business that is interested in sponsorship of HOBT programs, please reach out to ellen@hobt.org.

HOBT is also hoping to hear from the community. Testimonies are being accepted now through June and may be shared on social media. Please create a 1-2 minute video about why HOBT matters to you, and share with ekotlyar@hobt.org.

About:

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre nurtures creative empowerment through the joy and magic of puppetry performance and education. https://hobt.org/

