Register Now for Free Community Journalism Training Series This Fall!

Certificate and Honorarium for registered 5 to 8 participants

By CIRIEN SAADEH

Community journalism is an accessible tool each and every one of us can use to tell stories that matter to our communities. Community journalism is stories about us, for us, with us – reported stories that help us make deeper meaning of the issues impacting our communities and give us the chance to celebrate and/or contextualize events.



This fall, folks will have the opportunity to participate in a community journalism workshop series. The training series – brought to you by Alley Communications, publisher of the alley, Phillips West Neighborhood Organization, and the Journalism of Color Training Center, with funds provided by the City of Minneapolis – will culminate in a certificate in anti-racist community journalism, an honorarium, and a published article for each participant this November. Registration and attendance at all 6 workshops is required.

WEEKLY SCHEDULE Week 1: Introduction to Community Journalism

Week 2: Ethics + Pitching

Week 3: More Journalism Ethics + Interviewing

Week 4: More Interviewing + Research + Fact-Checking

Week 5: Writing + More Fact-Checking

Week 6: Editing, Publishing, and Promoting



We are seeking 5-8 folks ages 16 and up to register and participate in the entire series of FREE trainings. Preference will be given to people living in the Phillips Community.



The training series will be held in-person every Saturday morning from 9:30am – 11:30am, beginning Sept. 7 and running through Oct. 12. Training locations will be shared with registrants as we work to confirm them.



Participants will have a chance to plan and lead interviews with community leaders, participate in the journalistic process from pitch-to-promotion, and publish at least one story in the alley.



Each week, we’ll delve into a different element of the journalistic process, moving participants hands-on through the various elements of journalism towards publishing a story with the alley.



To register, folks should email Cirien Saadeh at ciriens@journalismofcolor.com – let us know your name, your commitment to attend ALL of the 6 trainings (which we are asking that each participant do), your interest in community journalism, and your preferred contact information.



The project will culminate with a community-wide launch on Thurs., Dec. 5, 6pm – 7:30pm.

Registration is due by Thursday, September 5 at the latest – the first session meets Saturday, September 7.

