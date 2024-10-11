Full Circle for May Day Cafe

By MARY ELLEN KALUZA

Powderhorn Food Community Co-op, c.1975 Early days of the May Day Cafe, c.1996 The Mala years

Sign painted by Phil Vandervaart The Andy Years

Sign painted by Forrest Wozniak

I have to disclose that I have a familial connection to May Day Cafe’s early years, before the doors were even open. I babysat my young niece while her mother spent long days at the old Powderhorn Food Co-op deep cleaning, reconfiguring the interior, developing business plans, menus, finding kitchen equipment, tables, seating… It was a huge amount of work transforming 3440 Bloomington into the beloved community treasure that May Day Cafe became after opening in February 1996.



Mala, my sister, was one of three original partners in the enterprise; within a couple of years she was the only partner left. Mala really set the tone for the Cafe’s personality. She was very generous with the space, letting community groups use it in the evenings for fundraisers or meetings, or donating sheet pans of bars to worthy causes. The walls were opened up to local artists to showcase their work. The bulletin board was crowded with community announcements. There was always a line waiting to order, providing an opportunity to meet a new friend. And, of course, the food – sweet or savory – was outstanding.

The restaurant world is tough on a person. Add a second child into the mix and it was time to pass the ownership torch. Mala sold the cafe to her employee, Andy Lunning in 2003. Andy kept many of the same recipes and added even more deliciousness to the offerings. He has maintained the welcoming atmosphere and the generosity. (Andy was a steady advertiser in the alley even though he didn’t need to advertise – May Day Cafe had cultivated a very loyal and large fan base over the years. The volunteers who put out the alley each month are very grateful to Andy.)

Did you know that internationally acclaimed jazz/hip-hop composer, musician, vocalist – Jose James – worked and performed at the cafe during his senior year at South High School? Learn more about Jose’s outstanding success at https://www.josejamesmusic.com/.



Now, May Day Cafe will be changing ownership again. Many community members have expressed serious concern about losing their favorite coffee shop, named for the much loved annual MayDay Parade and Festival. There is an effort among the workers to buy the Cafe as a worker-owned cooperative to maintain what the Cafe brings to the community. It feels full circle, May Day having sprung up in the wake of Powderhorn Food Co-op’s demise. And, Minnesota has a good reputation for employee-owned businesses and cooperatives, large and small, with resources to guide new enterprises.



It is estimated that 60% of restaurants go out of business within 3 years. May Day Cafe has been open for an astounding 28 years. It is firmly rooted in the community. Visit https://maydaycafe.coop/ to learn more about the worker-owned effort and how to support it.

Mary Ellen Kaluza lives, works, and gardens in Phillips.

