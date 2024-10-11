Semilla Mural Complete!

Photo by Carol Lee Chase

Semilla Youth Leader’s creative art work on the front steps and doors of St. Paul’s Church on 15th Av was highlighted in the alley, September 2024. This month the alley presents the completed work of art celebrating the different cultures, old and new, that make our Phillips Community as vibrant as the colors in the mural. Visit the mural in person for the full glory at 2742 15th Ave So.

