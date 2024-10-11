News & Views of Phillips Since 1976
Friday October 11th 2024

Top Stories

Semilla Mural Complete!

Photo by Carol Lee Chase

Semilla Youth Leader’s creative art work on the front steps and doors of St. Paul’s Church on 15th Av was highlighted in the alley, September 2024. This month the alley presents the completed work of art celebrating the different cultures, old and new, that make our Phillips Community as vibrant as the colors in the mural. Visit the mural in person for the full glory at 2742 15th Ave So.

Post Published: 01 October 2024
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Cover Stories, Neighborhood News

