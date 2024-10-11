Semilla Youth Leader’s creative art work on the front steps and doors of St. Paul’s Church on 15th Av was highlighted in the alley, September 2024. This month the alley presents the completed work of art celebrating the different cultures, old and new, that make our Phillips Community as vibrant as the colors in the mural. Visit the mural in person for the full glory at 2742 15th Ave So.
Current Headlines
- Semilla Mural Complete!
- Relaunch of Ballot Petition for All-Elected Police Accountability Commission
- Full Circle for May Day Cafe
- Franklin Library News
- Readjusting After COVID: 16 Important Bus and Train Route Notes
- A Busy and Exciting Year
- Learn How Having an Assistance Dog Changes Lives
- Networking: The Mother of All Mixed Blessings
- Making Critical Choices for Retirement
- Harvest Moon Block Party
- October ’24 Events
- Voting Is a Choice and a Privilege – It’s Time For Our Youth to Exercise That Right
- Phillips West Oct ’24
- Ventura Village Oct ’24
- Between the Temples
- UNITED WE RISE, DIVIDED WE FALL
- Behind the Signs
- Conundrum
- Spirit of Phillips October ’24
- EPNI and Midtown Phillips October ’24
