The Strong Mind Strong Body Foundation’s Youth Community Journalism Institute led an intergenerational community journalism project at the Harvest Moon Block Party at Cedar Field Park on September 21. These excerpts are from the resulting Little Earth News, a handwritten newspaper created by community members to celebrate victories, voices, and solutions from within the community. Learn more about Little Earth News and the Youth Journalism Institute at http://www.strongmindstrongbody.org/a-brighter-future-for-communities-everywhere.

I made a [dog] treat box for my 8th birthday. My granpa came and surprised me. He had all the tools. We started to bild. And we were done by the end of the day. The next day we painted. The treat box was going to be pink and blue. It had a water bowl and a place to put the treat and many dogs came to it every day.

Sports/Clubs

If you don’t do a sport or club. I would suggest joining one. It gives you a community outside of school. It can help you make friends and build relationships. It is also a fun, valuable experience that I would recommend to anyone.

Listen to the community members directly living in the community always. They are not an option!

We need love. No hate. Love makes the world go around. Be kind always. You never know what the person next to you is going through. So always be kind and love one another.

Stop shooting.

Give people shelter.

Stop the fighting among our own Native people.

Help with the tents. They are good and bad.

Post Published: 05 November 2024
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Community Journalism, Little Earth, Neighborhood News

