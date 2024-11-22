The Strong Mind Strong Body Foundation’s Youth Community Journalism Institute led an intergenerational community journalism project at the Harvest Moon Block Party at Cedar Field Park on September 21. These excerpts are from the resulting Little Earth News, a handwritten newspaper created by community members to celebrate victories, voices, and solutions from within the community. Learn more about Little Earth News and the Youth Journalism Institute at http://www.strongmindstrongbody.org/a-brighter-future-for-communities-everywhere.
Current Headlines
- Community, Health, Education, and Labor Leaders Unite in Call at City Council to Close HERC Trash Burner Hearing
- Election Information You Need
- Building Dignity and Respect Program Enlists Local Developers
- Five things to know about the East Phillips Urban Farm Project at the former Roof Depot site
- Franklin Library News Nov ’24
- “Mayor for a Day” Essay Contest Invites Students to Share Ideas for Improving Their Cities
- Beulah Corneal: A Remarkable Young Woman
- Ventura Village Nov ’24
- Nicollet Redevelopment Fall Survey
- Meaning What You Say
- Bus Stop Guardians – The Objective is Keeping Kids Safe
- How a Federal Tax Credit Can Help Neighborhoods Thrive
- Phillips West Nov ’24
- November ’24 Events
- Peavey Park Planning
- The Wild Robot (2024)
- Tax Fairness Matters!
- A Night in a Walless Church
- Campfire of North Woods
- What is Your Favorite Place in the Phillips Community?
- Dave’s Dumpster November ’24
- MPNA + EPIC November ’24
The Beat – Community Journalism in Action
- Letter from Journalism of Color Training Center
- Gamechanger: Eliminating HERC Could Benefit Youth Athletics
- Why are There Tent Cities in Minneapolis? Housing in Phillips
- Resources for Students and Families in Phillips
- SAVE THE DATE! December 5th, 2024
- Trash Incinerator Likely Connected to Community’s Increased Asthma Rates
- Reflecting on Food Access in Phillips
- Little Earth News
- Mindfulness as a Tool
