Empowering Health: Free Health Access in Phillips

By: AVA SCHERER, CARLA PARKER, MAKAYLA KLIMEK, Community Journalists-in-Training

Access to affordable healthcare can be an ongoing battle for some communities. Fortunately, some organizations in the Phillips Community are working to provide free services like clinic visits, vaccines, and health screening.

Phillips Neighborhood Clinic

The Phillips Neighborhood Clinic (PNC), a student-run clinic, opened in 2003, serving uninsured and underinsured patients. The clinic provides a variety of resources.

On a rotating schedule (that you can find on their website), the clinic hosts different workshops where they talk about certain issues and/or bring in specialized physicians to ensure their patients receive the specific care they need.

Upcoming speciality nights include

Audiology: December 12

Neuology: Jan. 23

PNC also offers vaccine clinics.

St. Mary’s Health Clinics

St. Mary’s Health Clinics offers free health clinics and services every day in various locations throughout the Twin Cities metro. They offer lab tests, x-rays, diagnostic tests, medications, specialty referrals, and more. For eligibility information or to schedule an appointment call: (651) 287 -7777

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm

Website: https://www.stmaryshealthclinics.org/

The Phillips Community benefits from free healthcare services like the Phillips Neighborhood Clinic, local vaccine clinics, and health screenings by nursing students. These resources provide essential care and support to people in the community who may be unable to afford other healthcare services.

Ava Scherer is a junior majoring in sonography at St. Catherine University.

Carly Parker is a junior at St. Catherine University. She is a first-year student in the sonography program.

Makayla Klimek is a second-year student at St. Catherine University and is working on getting a bachelor’s degree in clinical sonography.

Related Images: