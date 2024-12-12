Mental Health Supports Serving Minneapolis: Affordable Options for Your Well-Being

By KAYLA YANG, Community Journalist-In-Training

The list below is a non-exhaustive list of resources serving members of the Phillips Community.

Mental health care has been a growing concern for many for quite a long time, particularly in communities where residents struggle to find accessible and affordable mental health resources. But what if you could receive the support you needed without breaking the bank, feeling judged, and fearing for your confidentiality?

In the Philips Community, and within the larger Twin Cities area and surrounding neighborhoods, various low-cost to no-cost resources are available, aiming to provide mental health care for our communities.

Whether you are experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, or simply need a compassionate listener, this list will guide you to accessible care uniquely suited to your needs.

Phillips Neighborhood Clinic

The Phillips Neighborhood Clinic (PNC) is a student-run, volunteer-based clinic dedicated to serving patients from uninsured and underinsured backgrounds. PNC offers a variety of free healthcare services, including mental health assessments and counseling.

To improve PNC’s mental health services, Marcus Milani, co-chair of the clinic, shared recent developments in their approach.

“It’s something we have struggled with over the course of the Phillips Neighborhood Clinic as we thought through how we address mental health. It’s something our nursing students always screen for with every patient,” said Milani. “This semester, we are finally starting a partnership with the Masters of Nursing students who are studying to become psychiatric nurse practitioners, so they’re going to start coming to our clinic this semester and actually help us work with patients in regards to mental healthcare.”

The clinic also provides Spanish interpreter services to meet the needs of its predominantly Spanish-speaking patient base. PNC operates on a first-come, first-served basis and does not take appointments or insurance.

Hours: Monday and Thursdays, 6pm – 9pm

Address: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2742 15th Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55407 United States

Walk-In Counseling Center

Founded in 1969 and organized by a group of psychologists to address the increased demand for accessible mental health services, The Walk-In Counseling Center has been a significant resource for individuals residing in the Twin Cities for over 55 years. The center offers 30-60 minutes of free and anonymous counseling to individuals, couples, families, and communities who struggle with emotional challenges such as anxiety, depression, trauma, or substance abuse.

Operating solely with volunteer clinicians who hold advanced degrees or are student interns in psychology, social work, or related fields, the Walk-in Counseling Center is the only walk-in mental health service left in the world of its kind.

“For a lot of our clients, (anonymity is) pretty important because a large portion of our clients are people who are from fairly marginalized communities,” said Jane Ginsberg, director of the clinic, in an interview with MinnPost.

Patients can receive services without appointments during specific clinic hours, which now include in-person sessions three afternoons a week.

In-Person and Virtual Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 1pm – 3pm at 2421 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN. 55404.

Virtual Hours Only: Monday – Thursday, 5:30pm – 7:30pm If virtual meetings are preferred, they have step-by-step instructions on their website at Walkin.org.

Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH)

Not everyone feels comfortable seeking in-person counseling, and that’s completely understandable. This is where the Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH) comes in, offering a comforting alternative, as a project of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Available 24/7 in the U.S., the DDH provides free crisis support over the phone or via text, which allows individuals to receive the help they need from the privacy and convenience of their own space. Whether it’s dealing with the emotional weight of natural or human-caused disasters, such as severe storms, pandemics, wildfires, floods, incidents of mass violence, trigger events, or personal loss, the DDH is available to help people navigate the overwhelming mental health issues that can follow such events.

The DDH provides services available in over 100 languages, via 3rd party interpretation services, making it accessible to a diverse population regardless of their background or situation. Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals can use their preferred relay service to connect.

For services related to emotional distress, call: 1-800-985-5990

Mental Health Minnesota

Mental Health Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that has been providing essential mental health services across Minnesota since 1939. As the oldest mental health organization in the state, its work focuses on promoting mental wellness through peer support, outreach, and education. They partner with local community organizations to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, making sure that individuals feel comfortable seeking help without fear of judgment.

Their services include free mental health screenings, wellness planning, and virtual support groups for individuals of all ages, including those with intellectual disabilities and members of marginalized communities. Their mental health screenings can be completed online through their website, making it easier for individuals to assess their mental health discreetly and at their own pace.

In addition, Mental Health Minnesota offers a free, non-crisis support line (The Peer Support Warmline) where trained peer specialists with lived experience in mental health challenges can help assist individuals dealing with mental health. It is designed to provide emotional support and connection for anyone feeling isolated, stressed, or overwhelmed.

Hours for The Peer Support Warmline: 9am – 9pm, daily

Website: MentalHealthMN.org

Mental health is an essential part of everyone’s overall well-being, and in the Phillips Community, resources are available to give everyone access to the care and support they need.

From student-run clinics offering mental health assessments to specialized hotlines for crisis support, the organizations listed above provide diverse options of services that can be tailored to individual needs. These resources empower inclusion, compassion, and confidentiality so that no one has to face mental health challenges alone. If you or someone you know is seeking mental health support, consider reaching out to one of the organizations or clinics mentioned. Taking that first step towards support can lead to a positive transformation of life, and there’s no better time than now to seek the help you deserve.

