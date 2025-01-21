Heart of the Beast Theatre is Moving!

By HOBT

The marquee at the Avalon Theatre on Lake Street. Courtesy: HOBT

After 36 years at the Avalon Theatre building, 1500 East Lake Street, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre (HOBT) intends to move to a new location and sell the building. HOBT has always been a place that welcomes all people no matter where it’s been located.

Looking back

From its humble beginnings inside a church basement, to a Lake Street storefront, to three floors above Lake Street, before settling into the Avalon Theatre also on Lake Street; the organization has helped nurture creative empowerment through the joy and magic of puppetry and education. Now, that legacy will continue in its new home.

Going forward in a new location and expanding programming.

“We look forward to creating and sharing collaborative spaces for artists, and comfortable, sensory-friendly spaces for anyone in the neurodivergent and disabled community,” says Elina Kotlyar, Interim Executive Director of HOBT. “As we look for a new space, we are mindful of creating performance and engagement spaces accessible to all. That includes being near a bus line, having parking and bike racks, and a stage that can be accessed without stairs. We also plan to have a workshop space that better fits the needs of our artists and participants.”

Continuing and expanding connections to communities and artists.

The move from The Avalon is a strategic one as Heart of the Beast continues to expand its reach further in the Twin Cities. Once chosen, the new location will be centered on learning and development by providing after school programs, camps, storytime, artist and puppeteer training, and offer a more accessible space to all participants. It will also house the Puppet Library, be a place for artist collaboration and idea sharing, and continue to be a space for puppet performances that have been a part of HOBT for 51 years. It will allow Heart of the Beast to continue its connections with artists and the community with even more programming beyond some limitations of The Avalon Theatre.



“I believe that moving not only allows us to tailor the space to needs of many communities, but it’s also a great way of letting folks know that we are here to stay and have big plans for moving forward with our fantastic programming led by our amazing community of artists and puppeteers,” says Rachel Beaver-Scott, Puppet Librarian and Storyteller. “There is so much fun to be had, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone to our bright, new, accessible space!”



Prior to a future move to its new home, Heart of the Beast will continue its slate of programming not only at the Avalon but around the community. These events are open to the public.

Heart of the Beast is also working with schools, centers, churches, and more in the community for private events as well, including:

Mask Making residency at Arcadia Charter School

Storytime at St. David’s Center

Afterschool Puppet Making at Little Earth housing complex

Storytime at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church



In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre nurtures creative empowerment through the joy and magic of puppetry performance and education. Learn more at hobt.org. For upcoming activities, follow In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre on Facebook.

Related Images: