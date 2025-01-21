South Senior and Ceramicist Macy Gearhart Pushes Boundaries in Empowering Works

By OLIVER STRICHEZ

Reprinted with permission from The Southerner, abridged for space.

Entering the thick brick walls of South High, chances are you will see art. South is known for its vibrant inclusion (and at times removal) of student-made art. Murals line the hallways with an array of themes, from self-image to the murder of George Floyd. Art at South represents the diverse, artistic, and working-class values of South Minneapolis. Undoubtedly, South High has a deep connection with art; a beautiful reflection of the small but caring group of art teachers. Throughout the hours and years, they have seen thousands of students with varying skills in art and pushed them to create – to unlock their artistic potential and express themselves freely. An incredible example of South’s undying artistry is Macy Gearhart, a current senior and master ceramicist.

Top: The front and back of Gearhart’s Junior bust sculpture. Below: A bumblebee mug made by Gearhart.



Born the daughter of two scientists, Macy Skye Gearhart has always been a creative person. When she was 7, Gearhart took summer clay camps, which sparked a fiery love for clay inside her which hasn’t gone out. She cares deeply about the ecological health of the world, which shows in her co-leadership of South’s Green Tigers with senior Zora Bael-Cyr. Another activity she dedicates her time to is the Teen Council with Planned Parenthood.



These passions of Gearhart’s provide her with the drive to create. Enrolled in Cynthia Berger’s AP Art class, Gearhart has embarked on a new artistic journey this year. In AP Art, students are pushed to create a “body of related works that demonstrate an inquiry-based sustained investigation of materials, processes, and ideas through practice, experimentation, and revision.” (College Board).



For her sustained investigation, Gearhart is exploring “the idea of bodies, reproductive anatomy, and beauty standards”, and expressing “what that means for women and people who struggle with body image” in her work. It’s her hope that other people feel inspired by her work. Gearhart provided that for this piece, she wanted to “highlight the anatomy of a typical AFAB (assigned female at birth) body, specifically the reproductive system.” She added that in the piece she “experimented with negative space, carved elements, and added sculptural details.”

Macy Gearhart, a South Senior and Ceramicist pictured with her newest work: a vase inspired by the female reproductive system. Photo: Oliver Strichez



In Gearhart’s freshman year, she began a serious ceramic journey and has never looked back. The first piece Gearhart remembers taking pride in at South was a bumblebee mug she made on the pottery wheel, a special connection to Gearhart’s love of nature.



Now a senior, Gearhart is making big decisions surrounding her post-secondary career. She hopes to work with ceramics forever and wants to go to a school that will allow her to stay connected to clay. But no matter where Gearhart goes, the artist in her will never be taken away. The mugs she’s thrown in a minute, every firing that could go awry, the underglazes splotched onto her clothes; they’ve all interwoven the spirit of clay into Gearhart, embedded forever in the artist’s DNA of an astonishing teen.

Editor’s note: Visit The Southerner at http://www.shsoutherner.net for the full artist profile, and to read other South High news! The Southerner is the student-written and student-produced newspaper of South High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Oliver Stricherz is a junior entering his first year in the newspaper as a staff writer. He is “driven, angered and interested” in human rights and dynamics, hoping to explore human stories.

Related Images: