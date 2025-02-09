Unhoused Residents and Housed Neighbors Respond to Multiple Encampment Fires Amidst Chronic Shortage of Safe Places to Seek Shelter

A growing network of community-led groups and outreach organizations are continuing to support unhoused residents transitioning into stable living conditions, while city, county and state governments are falling short.

By NENOOKAASI COALITION

Fires broke out at two Southside Minneapolis encampments within minutes of each other on January 6, 2025. On a day with below freezing temperatures, over 230 residents of these encampments were left searching for shelter after police cleared the camps.



According to Christin Crabtree, a local organizer who was assisting the response efforts, “at one camp residents were able to put out the fire and police subsequently evicted them. The fire destroyed the other camp and police evicted residents, letting only a few retrieve their belongings. In both cases, outreach and neighbors were prevented by MPD from helping our neighbors move and salvage what little they own.”



A resident who asked to be identified as L stated, “This isn’t the first time that multiple fires broke out around the same time and we were forced to move again. We have been facing constant harassment from strangers who want to do us harm. The source of the fires should really be looked into.”

Several organizations provided meals, transportation, warming supplies and other resources, however it proved to still be insufficient given the scale of the need. Around 55 residents were able to find adequate shelter for the night, leaving many still left facing the frigid elements outside.



“Sanctuary Supply Depot was able to provide tents, sleeping bags, and other survival supplies to more than 75 of our neighbors last night. Our hosts at GMCC (Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches) provided a temporary warming shelter, and community members showed up with food, coats, and other supplies,” said Flannery Clark, an organizer with the mutual aid group.



Community members have been working with the Minneapolis City Council on “Housing First” policies that would help alleviate the compounding crises residents are facing. However, these measures have been met with resistance and vetoes from Mayor Jacob Frey, and they will still take time to be implemented if passed.



Both unhoused residents and organizers have expressed their concerns at recent government hearings about what the city can do to improve the housing crisis. There is also concern about escalating rhetoric and violence in light of recent incidents being carried out by housed people, including attacks on residents of the St. Anne’s Place shelter reported by CBS News in September. Data cited in the ABC News report “Why experts say some unhoused people are unfairly assumed to be dangerous” also shows that unhoused people are several times more likely to be victims of crime than the general population. We need city leadership to take unhoused residents’ safety seriously and act with urgency to provide housing and resources for those who are struggling.

To learn more about Camp Nenookaasi and the ways you can help advocate for unsheltered people in our area, visit linktr.ee/campnenookaasi

