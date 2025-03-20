All Immigrants Have Left is to Defend Themselves and Resist

By MARCO DÁVILA

Marco Dávila

The force of the State is being brought down on immigrants, and a reactionary campaign of persecution and fear-mongering has begun.



The Trump administration has already managed to normalize anti-immigrant hate speech to a certain extent, trying to put everyone in the same bag as “dangerous criminals.” Conservatism has continued to play its role as trickster from 2020 to 2024 (and beyond). In the latest election cycle, Trump and his party obtained more than 77 million votes, and they currently have a majority in the Senate and Congress. Trump may also have some level of sympathy within the military and police forces nationwide, as well as the support of neo-Nazi groups scattered throughout various parts of the United States. And yes, Trumpism must believe that it has a free path and the absolute power to do whatever it pleases for the next four years and, if possible, beyond.



The current vandals in power must believe that the power they currently possess will last forever. Well, they are wrong.



This is the time in this rare episode of American history when social movements have no choice but to re-emerge. With a current occupant of the White House who clearly has fascistic overtones, and with a four-year presidential term just beginning, the opportunity for grassroots organization presents itself.

This is the time for “the others” to band together in solidarity. This is the moment for the millions of Americans who do not sympathize with conservative Trumpism to organize an emerging resistance.

There are four years ahead to organize, four years to resist, four years to beat the current abusive and deceitful discourse that has poisoned the minds of millions of Americans.



In the face of the rising fascism of Donald John Trump, all immigrants have left is to defend themselves, resist, organize, get involved, and activate.

Marco Dávila lives in Minneapolis with his family, and writes about immigration in his free time.

Related Images: