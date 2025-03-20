Support Is Just a Visit Away: Walk In or Schedule a Visit at CUHCC

Located at Bloomington and Franklin, Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to everyone.

By DR. ANDRE PERI

Dr. Andre Peri, PhD, CUHCC’s Mental Health Director. Photo courtesy CUHCC

Life can be like a rollercoaster, with lots of ups and downs. We all have times when everything feels like too much to handle. Whether it’s personal problems, work stress, or world events, it’s normal to feel discouraged during tough times. Many of us don’t ask for help when we need it, but reaching out is not a weakness—it’s an act of strength.

Signs that you might need professional help:

Feeling overwhelmed or unable to cope with daily life

Constantly feeling sad, anxious, or hopeless

Thinking about harming yourself or others

Difficulty managing relationships and responsibilities

Experiencing mood swings or bursts of anger

Having trouble sleeping or changes in appetite

Isolating from friends and family

Difficulty concentrating or making decisions

How Talking to a Professional Can Help

Opening up to a counselor or mental health specialist provides a safe space to express your thoughts and emotions, gain clarity, and develop coping strategies. Professional support can help you:

Process difficult emotions and experiences

Understand how your mood influences your thoughts and behaviors

Identify patterns rooted in past experiences or trauma

Strengthen relationships and improve communication

Build resilience and confidence for handling life’s challenges

If you’re experiencing any of these challenges, Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) is here to support you. We offer counseling for individuals, couples, family therapy, as well as case management, rehabilitative mental health services, and psychiatry. We serve clients across the lifespan including 0-5 year olds. Call (612) 301-3433 to schedule a therapy appointment at CUHCC.

Need help right away?

You can visit CUHCC during our walk-in therapy hours on Mondays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Please note that walk-in visits are for patients aged 12 and older, and hours may change. You can check CUHCC’s website (cuhcc.umn.edu) or call us at (612) 301-3433 to confirm walk-in hours.

Worried about the cost?

Cost is not a barrier to care. We provide outpatient therapy and psychiatry services at no cost for Hennepin County residents. CUHCC also assists with insurance enrollment for those who qualify for medical and dental services, and offers a Sliding Fee Discount Program, which adjusts costs based on income and family size.



Is English not your first language?

No problem! CUHCC’s bilingual therapists speak Spanish and Somali. We also have interpreters available in Vietnamese, Hmong and other languages.

Remember, seeking help is a sign of strength, and CUHCC is here to support you every step of the way. We are located at 2001 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, and can be reached at (612) 301-3433. For more information about CUHCC and our services, visit cuhcc.umn.edu.

