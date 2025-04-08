CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF COMMUNITY NEWS IN PHILLIPS!

Vol. 1, No. 1

The year 1975 marks the conception of the alley newspaper. Volume 1, No. 1 went into production in the fall of 1975 with photography, writing, typing, and cutting and pasting, finally landing on Phillips’ doorsteps in January 1976. For a half century this humble neighborhood paper has been serving the community: focusing on serious issues, highlighting community members, announcing events, promoting local businesses, and so much more.



Fifty years is mighty impressive for a paper largely run by volunteers and a miniscule paid staff, written by our neighbors and serving a community burdened with an array of inequities and challenges. The current miniscule paid staff and volunteers are rightfully very proud, as should be our readers (some of whom have read every single issue!), for what good is a newspaper without its readers??!! We also cannot forget our advertisers, who have played an important role in the longevity of the alley. It is a bittersweet trip down memory lane to look at the small business advertisers from decades ago now long gone. But a few do remain (Special shout out to Welna Hardware – since Vol.1 No. 2!)



Over the next year the alley will treat you to highlights from the past 50 years and share other plans to celebrate this Golden Year. Be sure to pick up the latest alley around the community or sign up to have it delivered to your mailbox. (see the QR code on the front page to sign up).

