Dakota Canoe Carved from One Tree at MAIC on Franklin Ave.

Laura Hulscher Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi

On March 10 at the Minneapolis American Indian Center a 19th century style Dakota dugout canoe was stretched into its final form using water boiled with with fire-baked rocks. The single piece vessel was carved from a 7000 pound cottonwood tree removed by City Workers in St. Paul. So far, more than 250 Native community members have participated in the collective canoe building project, which began in February and is being organized by Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi and the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute.

