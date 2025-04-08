We're Hiring! (open in new tab)
We're Hiring! (open in new tab)
powered by bulletin

News & Views of Phillips Since 1976
Tuesday April 8th 2025

Top Stories

Dakota Canoe Carved from One Tree at MAIC on Franklin Ave.

Laura Hulscher
Laura Hulscher
Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi

On March 10 at the Minneapolis American Indian Center a 19th century style Dakota dugout canoe was stretched into its final form using water boiled with with fire-baked rocks. The single piece vessel was carved from a 7000 pound cottonwood tree removed by City Workers in St. Paul. So far, more than 250 Native community members have participated in the collective canoe building project, which began in February and is being organized by Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi and the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute.

Related Images:

Post Published: 01 April 2025
Posted by: the alley
Found in section: Cover Stories

Previous Topic:

Leave a Reply

Current Headlines

Sections

Select a Subcategory...
category
67f4cab6dbb72
1
0
1004,1523,1534,988,1426,1516
Loading....
Keep citizen journalism alive! Donatebutton_narrow
Copyright © 2024 Alley Communications - Contact the alley